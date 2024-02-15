Place A Metal Trivet Under Your Slow Cooker To Help Prevent Countertop Cracks

Ah, the slow cooker: A culinary hero for busy nights and melt-in-your-mouth slow-cooked meals. But even the most loyal devotee might need to realize the potential danger lurking beneath their trusty appliance. We're talking about heat damage to your countertops.

Slow cookers are a staple in many kitchens, offering convenience and versatility for preparing delicious meals with minimal effort. However, countertop cracks can become an issue when the heat generated by a slow cooker is concentrated in one area over an extended period. Fortunately, there's a simple solution: Placing a metal trivet under your slow cooker. This easy step creates a barrier between the appliance and your countertop. Countertop cracks may initially seem like minor inconveniences, but they can quickly escalate into a costly repair or replacement job. The heat emitted by a slow cooker can cause damage to particular countertops, leading to cracks or even fractures in the surface. These cracks not only compromise the appearance of your kitchen but can also harbor bacteria and make cleaning more challenging.

So, why have the metal trivet ready? This handy tool distributes heat evenly, minimizing the likelihood of hot spots forming on your countertop. This barrier reduces the risk of thermal shock, especially on granite surfaces, which can occur when the temperature differs between the slow cooker and the countertop.