13 Of The Best Sam's Club Foods Under $5
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We're constantly scouring the aisles of Sam's Club to keep you informed on the newest and best deals the store has to offer. From a tight list of groceries you should always get when hitting Sam's to must-have summer snacks or what time to shop so you can grab the most samples, we've got you covered. We do enough research to know what deserves a spot in your cart and what to leave on the shelf because it's important to keep our readers in the know on the biggest savings and items to spend your precious dollars on.
And it may be because of our vast knowledge of Sam's that we were so surprised at how truly low the prices at the store go. Just when we thought the best foods under $10 were a great collection to discover, we went and started looking for even bigger savings. We're talking about great food options, fresh and packaged, that are under $5! In times like these, when grocery store prices can literally be frightening, we have found tasty snacks, beautiful produce, savory proteins, and a whole host of flavorful options that will wow your household and woo your wallet into regular visits.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Doritos Rancheritos El Mero Sabor Ranchero Flavored Tortilla Chips
From Nacho cheese to Cool Ranch, there are so many Dorito flavors you can get for less than $5 at Sam's Club. But it is the Doritos Rancheritos El Mero Sabor Ranchero Flavored Tortilla Chips that caught our attention and, according to fans, should catch yours too. "Flavorful" and "delicious" are just a few tasty words that fans have to say about is unconventional chip flavor.
Purchase Doritos Rancheritos El Mero Sabor Ranchero Flavored Tortilla Chips at Sam's Club for about $4.50.
Mini Cucumbers
Trusted brands like Sunset supply Sam's Club with two-pound bags of mini cucumbers, and shoppers are loving them! "These mini cucumbers are the absolute best: super crunchy, fresh, and delicious," said one reviewer on Sam's Club. They are great for snacking, and a fantastic way to make a simple cucumber salad. Plus, the size makes it so simple to add as a small addition to almost anything, like soups or sandwiches.
Purchase a two-pound bag of Mini Cucumbers at Sam's Club for about $4.
Member's Mark Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Another great way to use those mini cucumbers we just discussed is to have them with some Member's Mark Red Pepper Hummus. This rich, delicious hummus is perfect to keep around for a healthy snack or light lunch, but fans also depend on it as an appetizer when hosting. One Sam's Club reviewer went so far as to say, "This hummus is absolutely exceptional. The roasted red pepper adds a perfect rich flavor, and the texture is smooth, creamy, and fresh. It tastes better than many restaurant hummus options I've tried."
Purchase Member's Mark Roasted Red Pepper Hummus at Sam's Club for about $4.50.
Member's Mark Organic Popcorn with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sea Salt
The ingredient list on this popcorn is so simple — organic popcorn, organic EVOO, and sea salt — it's hard to believe the flavor is so incredibly delicious. Not only does it have straightforward ingredients, but one fan compared it to movie theater popcorn. Another reviewer on said, "If I could give these 10 stars, I would. This is by far the best pre-popped popcorn I've ever eaten." And that's a good thing because it comes with 42 cups per bag.
Purchase Member's Mark Organic Popcorn with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sea Salt at Sam's Club for less than $5.
Member's Mark Red Quinoa Chia Corn Tortilla Chips
Many fans say Member's Mark Red Quinoa Chia Corn Tortilla Chips are even more delicious with guacamole. But they're also great on their own, according to one delighted Facebook fan who wrote, "Love those chips!! They are our favorite tortilla chip. I even eat them plain because they just taste that good too."
Purchase Member's Mark Red Quinoa Chia Corn Tortilla Chips at Sam's Club for about $4.50.
Drizzilicious Fudge Brownie Mini Rice Cakes
These are not your momma's rice cakes. You may not even guess that these tasty fudge brownie bites are indeed mini rice cakes. At just 90 calories for more than 20 pieces, fans are here for handfuls, and rumor has it these sell out quickly. And once you've had them, no other rice cakes will satisfy, so enjoy them when and while you can.
Purchase Drizzilicious Fudge Brownie Mini Rice Cakes at Sam's Club for just under $5.
Member's Mark Guacamole Flavored Tortilla Chips
Fans say not to be too quick to judge this book by its cover. While many shoppers aren't fans of the bag design, they love what fills the Member's Mark Guacamole Flavored Tortilla Chips package. One Sam's Club fan, whose family loves these chips, says, "The spice is perfect, not too spicy and not too salty. And the chips are crispy [with] a little bit of the layered flake crispiness."
Purchase Member's Mark Guacamole Flavored Tortilla Chips at Sam's Club for less than $4.
Fresh Strawberries
There are definitely cons to purchasing produce in bulk, but when it comes to Driscoll's strawberries, you probably don't need to worry. Driscoll's is one of the trusted brands that supplies Sam's Club with its two-pound packages of ripe, yummy strawberries. "Driscoll's products reflect quality that's second to none," says one Sam's Club member. "They're usually ripe, not green. I'm sure that's not easy to manage, but Driscoll's does it the best."
Purchase two-pounds of fresh Driscoll's strawberries at Sam's Club for about $4.
Member's Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken
Have you heard? A new rotisserie chicken king has been crowned, and it's Sam's Club, at least as far as Consumer Reports is concerned. Consumer Reports conducted multiple blind taste tests and labs to test for sodium and plastic levels, and the Member's Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken came out on top in flavor and ingredients. Of course, Sam's Club members agree, as this popular ready-to-eat item has nearly 60,000 five-star reviews.
Purchase Member's Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken at Sam's Club for under $5.
Member's Mark Sliced Cinnamon Raisin Bagels
In the Member's Mark bakery, you can choose from a bagel selection that includes plain, everything, cinnamon raisin, and blueberry. All the flavors get top marks, but the sliced cinnamon raisin bagels are the ones fans talk about the most. One fan even begged Sam's Club to never stop carrying this option. "The softness and the cinnamon taste were great," said another Sam's Club member. "Had them for breakfast, and after a few days they still were soft and flavorful!"
Purchase a six-pack of Member's Mark Sliced Cinnamon Raisin Bagels at Sam's club for about $3.75.
Entenmann's Classic Rich Frosted Chocolate Donuts
"These are one of my all-time favorite snacks!! Bad day? Entenmann's. Broken heart? Entenmann's. Diet? Entenmanns!" declared one Sam's Club reviewer, and we couldn't agree more. A nice delicious Entenmann's Classic Rich Frosted Chocolate Donut won't fix your problems, but it might make the world just a little bit sweeter for a few moments.
Purchase a box of Entenmann's Classic Rich Frosted Chocolate Donuts at Sam's Club for about $4.25.
Member's Mark Classic Hummus
While the red pepper hummus has its savory benefits, there's always a place at the table for a good classic hummus like this one from Member's Mark. Coming in at two pounds, it's perfect for hosting. Serve it plain or divvy it up into two or three portions and create your own varieties by adding a little roasted garlic or trying Ina Garten's spicy hummus secret.
Purchase Member's Mark Classic Hummus at Sam's Club for about $4.50.
Member's Mark Sea Salt Caramel Cookie Thins
Speaking of hummus, Sabra makes a line of dessert hummus that might be perfect paired with these Sam's Club favorite Member's Mark Sea Salt Caramel Cookie Thins. Enjoyed alone or served with a sweet dip, these light and crispy treats are adored by Sam's Club members for their size and flavor. "They have a light yet rich sea salt caramel flavor. It envelops your taste buds from first bite to the last," says one Sam's Club shopper.
Purchase Member's Mark Sea Salt Caramel Cookie Thins at Sam's Club for less than $5.