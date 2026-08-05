13 Of The Best Sam's Club Foods Under $5

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We're constantly scouring the aisles of Sam's Club to keep you informed on the newest and best deals the store has to offer. From a tight list of groceries you should always get when hitting Sam's to must-have summer snacks or what time to shop so you can grab the most samples, we've got you covered. We do enough research to know what deserves a spot in your cart and what to leave on the shelf because it's important to keep our readers in the know on the biggest savings and items to spend your precious dollars on.

And it may be because of our vast knowledge of Sam's that we were so surprised at how truly low the prices at the store go. Just when we thought the best foods under $10 were a great collection to discover, we went and started looking for even bigger savings. We're talking about great food options, fresh and packaged, that are under $5! In times like these, when grocery store prices can literally be frightening, we have found tasty snacks, beautiful produce, savory proteins, and a whole host of flavorful options that will wow your household and woo your wallet into regular visits.



Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.