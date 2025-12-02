18 Under-$10 Sam's Club Food Finds You Shouldn't Skip
Frequently, when in the checkout line of a big-box store like Sam's Club, we find ourselves shelling out half a paycheck to cover items that will (hopefully) last our families for the rest of the month. That doesn't have to be the case, though. Sam's Club offers plenty of bulk items that ring up under $10. You'll find these gems across categories like snacks, drinks, desserts, and main courses. And we're not just talking about Member's Mark products, either. We found many mainstream brands, such as Starbucks and Libby's, at surprisingly affordable prices.
In this article, we'll introduce you to a few of our favorite food finds at Sam's Club that are under $10. Each item has garnered an average rating of at least 4.7 out of 5 stars online. Though prices may vary across stores, we curated this list using the online listings at our local Sam's Club. For more information on methodology, feel free to reference the end of this article.
Barilla Protein+ penne & rotini
We already knew that pasta is among the most affordable and reliable dinner items. To ease the burden on your wallet even more, we found that our local Sam's Club sells four 14.5-ounce boxes of Barilla Protein+ penne & rotini for just $8.48. To put things into perspective, that equates to over 16 servings of 3.5 ounces each.
What's extra special about Barilla's Protein+ line of pasta is that each 3.5-ounce serving contains 17 grams of protein, as compared to the 12.25 grams present in a serving of the same size of Barilla's classic penne and rotini pastas. You can thank several ingredients for that boost of protein: lentils, chickpeas, barley, and spelt flours, plus pea protein. However, we can vouch for the fact that none of these ingredients leave a foul taste in your mouth.
Member's Mark yogurt covered raspberries
Though somewhat time-consuming to make at home, you can get yogurt covered raisins without doing any work at many grocery stores. For instance, we love the vanilla flavored yogurt covered raisins at Sprouts Farmers Market. But yogurt covered raspberries? You might have to go to Sam's Club for that.
A 16-ounce bag of Member's Mark yogurt flavored raspberries goes for $9.98 at our local store, and it's a hit among customers. Each freeze-dried raspberry is enveloped in a thick layer of yogurt confection, and a handful of eight makes up a single serving. There are about 15 servings per pouch, but don't get too carried away eating them: Folks say they are sweet, and perhaps too sweet for some people, so they shouldn't be mistaken for anything other than a dessert. If you'd rather enjoy these yogurt flavored raspberries as part of a nourishing snack, though, one customer suggested incorporating them into trail mix.
Libby's 100% pure pumpkin
Who's bringing the pumpkin pie to the holiday party this year? If it's you, we suggest stocking up on cans of pumpkin now before everyone else clears the shelves. Our local Sam's Club sells three 29-ounce cans of Libby's 100% pure pumpkin for $7.58. That's enough to make our classic pumpkin pie recipe nearly six times! But if six pies aren't on your holiday baking list, pumpkin also adds a splendid texture to oatmeal, shines in soups, and makes for a mouthwatering batch of muffins.
Libby's is one of our favorite canned pumpkin brands, thanks to its familiar fluffy texture and classic flavor. You know what you're getting when you pick up a can of Libby's: puree derived from a strain of Dickinson pumpkin. You don't have to wonder what other varieties of pumpkins and squash are inside, making Libby's a reliable and consistent choice.
Cheerios
Do we even need to introduce Cheerios? This tried and true brand has been around since 1941, and we're sure you already know that it is a "heart healthy" choice. Indeed, it is an ideal breakfast item for those watching their cholesterol, as well as a nourishing choice overall. Each serving of 1 ½ cups contains 5 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber. Plus, a whopping 70% of the iron RDA for non-lactating, non-pregnant women between 19 and 50 years old is met. If you're an adult man, over 150% of your RDA is accounted for in a single serving.
Other healthy grocery items may demand the big bucks, but not Cheerios. We found a 40.7-ounce box of Cheerios (equating to about 15 servings) at our local Sam's Club for only $6.88. Enjoy your Cheerios in a bowl with milk, stir them into a holiday recipe of nuts and bolts, or even feed them to the birds: You can't go wrong with this timeless pantry staple.
Member's Mark natural creamy peanut butter
If you regularly enjoy peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or you are planning to roll together a few dozen buckeyes this holiday season, buying peanut butter in bulk is a must. Unlike at Costco, where Kirkland Signature's organic creamy peanut butter has been disappearing off shelves, Sam's Club members will find themselves satisfied with the Maker's Mark natural creamy peanut butter. We found two 40-ounce jars for just $7.78.
We're not quite sure what differentiates this peanut butter as "natural," aside from the lack of hydrogenated oils. Unlike other products bearing the descriptor, the Member's Mark version does not require much stirring. It also contains a bit of cane sugar and palm oil. But alas, it has still earned high reviews from customers, who praise its smooth texture and minimal sweetness.
Member's Mark wildflower pure premium honey
Because you can forget about a bottle of honey in your pantry for months and not worry about it spoiling, it's generally a safe item to buy in bulk. Just make sure not to double dip or stick your fingers into the bottle, however tempting that may be. Because of its nearly-indefinite shelf life, we recommend picking up a bottle of Member's Mark wildflower pure premium honey next time you visit Sam's Club. Each bottle contains 48 ounces of one simple ingredient: honey.
We found these bottles being sold for $7.98 at our Sam's Club, an incredible price for 65 servings. This honey is heated and filtered, so while it may not meet its full enzymatic potential as a proponent of health, it's less likely to crystallize than raw honey. Customers report that it is well suited for stirring into tea, coffee, and baked goods.
Quaker old fashioned oats
We've already mentioned oatmeal a few times in this article, so it's only fitting that we also recommend picking up a 160-ounce box of Quaker old fashioned oats from Sam's Club. We found this item for $7.98, and considering that it weighs a hefty 10 pounds and contains approximately 113 servings, you might get more bang for your buck on this product than any other item on this list.
The Quaker oats at Sam's Club could feed a whole family breakfast for well over a month. Certainly, you'll have no qualms about experimenting with different styles of oatmeal, from baked oatmeal to bircher muesli. But buying such a large quantity of oats is also a smart idea if you regularly bake your own granola. Additionally, this product provides an economical option to make oat flour, which is a great substitute for flour in dishes like pancakes. Note, however, that this product is not gluten-free like some of Quaker's other products.
Member's Mark pulp-free 100% orange juice
Orange juice is one of the most quintessential beverages at an American breakfast table. We're grateful, then, that Sam's Club carries bottles of Member's Mark pulp-free 100% orange juice at a great price: We found two bottles containing 52 fluid ounces each for just $7.68.
The only ingredient we're dealing with here is orange juice, so while this product might not be fortified with calcium, it also doesn't contain any added sugars. Though this juice is lacking in much calcium, it's brimming with vitamin D. In fact, 80% of an adult male's recommended vitamin C intake is accounted for in each 8-ounce serving. That number rises to 96% for adult females. Naturally, then, this is a great choice for folks looking to boost their vitamin C intake during flu season. With approximately seven servings per bottle and a life expectancy of seven to 10 days once opened, even those living alone can benefit from buying orange juice at Sam's Club.
Philadelphia original cream cheese
Raise your hand if you like cheesecakes. Or bagels slathered with cream cheese schmears so thick that you almost (almost) can't finish them. Or carrot cakes adorned with sweet, tangy cream cheese frosting between each layer. If your hand went up for any of those, you need to get yourself to Sam's Club and buy a package of Philadelphia original cream cheese. Each box contains four 8-ounce sticks of the classic cream cheese we all know and love, individually packaged so that you don't have to sweat about finishing the cream cheese within its suggested two week window.
Multiple online reviewers are adamant that Member's Mark cream cheese doesn't even hold a candle to Philadelphia's version. The latter is widely praised for the way it melts, tastes, and even freezes. We suggest using Philadelphia cream cheese in these Valentine's Day cheesecake bars, where it is complemented by the flavors of red velvet.
Steep by Bigelow organic lemon ginger herbal tea
When your immune system needs support, experts recommend reaching for a steaming mug of lemon ginger tea. With its antioxidant and antimicrobial potential, lemon ginger tea is a staple in many cultures around the world. It's easy to make and the most basic recipes require only two ingredients: lemons and ginger. However, for extra convenience, pick up a box of organic lemon ginger herbal tea by Bigelow Tea at Sam's Club.
Each box contains 60 bags for a price of $9.23. That's money you might not think twice about dropping on a few boxes of tissues, so don't hesitate on these tea bags, either. Even if you aren't sick, customers love the gentleness of this caffeine-free tea, which also features ingredients like lemongrass, blackberry leaves, apple, and clove for a more well-rounded flavor.
Member's Mark starlight mints
Get into the holiday spirit with a 7-pound bag of Member's Mark starlight mints from Sam's Club. Each bag contains over 600 individually wrapped candies for a price of $7.98, which is cheaper than a lot of Halloween candy. While you won't be seeing any trick-or-treaters at your doorstep in the coming month, you may like to give these peppermints out to carolers. They also make great stocking stuffers, and when crushed, they can add pizzazz to cookies and truffles.
Customers report that these mints are ideal mouth fresheners that can be handed out at work or before church services. They also say that the mints are well-balanced in flavor without the sugar or peppermint overwhelming the palate. And if you are prone to stomach upsets, you'll be happy to know that one customer observed digestive relief after having these mints, which is unsurprising considering the origins peppermint candies have in herbal healing.
Starbucks unsweetened iced coffee
Starbucks often gets a bad rap for being expensive, but when you buy two 48-ounce bottles of Starbucks unsweetened iced coffee at Sam's Club, you'll be relieved to see them ring up at just under $10 ($9.98 at our local club). This medium roast, unsweetened coffee can be customized per your preferences. You might drink it straight up, or add a splash of milk and/or spoonful of sugar. You could even pour it into a coffee smoothie alongside bananas, Greek yogurt, and cocoa powder.
This product is backed up by great online reviews from customers, who state that the coffee is smooth, energizing, economical, and well-rounded in flavor. Each bottle contains eight 12-ounce servings, which should be enjoyed within a week of opening the bottle. A few iced coffees later, though, and you'll be hooked.
Member's Mark pasture raised grade A large brown eggs
If you're planning to bake a fair amount over the holidays, you'll be amazed at how many eggs you go through. From cookies to brownies to meringue, eggs are required in countless baked good recipes. Not to mention, they are a staple breakfast item year-round, and you'll need a half dozen of them to prepare our spring quiche recipe.
Thankfully, the egg shortage that we were experiencing earlier this year seems to have settled down. Indeed, we found a carton of 18 Member's Mark pasture-raised grade A large brown eggs for a reasonable $5.32 at our local Sam's Club. Customers have high remarks for the flavor and size of these eggs, with the main complaint being that they are marginally higher in price than the white eggs sold by Member's Mark, which are not sourced from pasture-raised hens.
Member's Mark cinnamon French toast sticks
Sweet and perfectly sized for tiny hands, it's easy to understand why French toast sticks are such a hit among children. Add maple syrup into the equation, and it would be hard for anyone, not just kids, to turn down a few sticks. That's especially true when it comes to the Member's Mark cinnamon French toast sticks, which we have previously recognized as one of the hidden gems in Sam's Club frozen section. We found this 48-ounce package of French toast sticks for $8.48. Each box contains about 13 servings of four sticks each.
Customers report that this product is rich in cinnamon, but not excessively sweet. They also say these French toast sticks are extremely convenient to prepare. Whether you pop them into the air fryer or give them a whirl in the microwave, you'll be treated to a hands-off breakfast that doesn't require much babysitting.
Nestle Coffee Mate original powdered coffee creamer
Many liquid coffee creamers have a surprisingly short shelf life once opened. Even the containers that you might find in an average grocery store's refrigerated aisle can be tough to finish on time. For instance, a quart-sized bottle of International Delight coffee creamer should be consumed within two weeks, and yet, it contains 63 servings.
As such, when it comes to purchasing coffee creamer in bulk, we recommend pulling out your wallet for a powdered version, such as the Nestle Coffee Mate original powdered coffee creamer at Sam's Club. We found a 56-ounce container (equating to 793 servings) for just $7.98. It will keep you supplied for months, and you won't be sniffing the container to gauge whether it's spoiled. With an average review of 4.9 stars online, the consensus among customers is that this product is a no-brainer.
Hershey's cocoa powder
You may very well need cocoa powder for brownies, cookies, truffles, pies, and more this holiday season. Luckily, you can stock up on a 23-ounce pouch of Hershey's cocoa powder at Sam's Club for just $9.98. To bring more precision and reliability to your recipes, it's worth learning about the different types of cocoa powder and how to use them. Specifically, this is a natural unsweetened cocoa powder, which is best used alongside baking soda due to the relationship between alkaline and acidic ingredients.
Online reviews indicate that customers are satisfied with the price of this name-brand item. After all, how could they not be, since each pouch contains enough cocoa to make our old-fashioned German chocolate cake recipe 12 times over? So go ahead — pick up a pouch and roll your truffles in them. No need to be stingy with this product.
Canada Dry ginger ale
On the hunt for a non-caffeinated, non-alcoholic beverage to sip on at parties? Grab a case of Canada Dry ginger ale from Sam's Club. This product contains 24 cans of 12 fluid ounces each, and we found it for $9.98. Canada Dry is one of the first brand names that come to mind when we think of ginger ale, and this soda would please most folks when incorporated into mocktails or cocktails, as well as when served plain on the rocks. Ginger ale is a versatile soda that plays nicely with gin, whiskey, cranberry juice, grenadine, and more.
You've probably had a can of Canada Dry before, so we don't feel the need to defend this choice too much. That said, we've ranked it in a taste test and found that it's a solid choice, falling on the sweeter end of the spectrum.
Hampton Farms unsalted in-shell peanuts
You'll be singing that old baseball classic, "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," all day after munching on a handful of Hampton Farms peanuts from Sam's Club. These nuts are unsalted, and you'll have the pleasure of digging your fingers into the shells yourself, as you extract each precious peanut. This could theoretically help you eat the whole bag in one go, but we also acknowledge the fact that online reviewers have given these nuts an average of 4.8 stars. In other words, we wouldn't blame you for going back for yet another handful!
We found the 5-pound bag for a price of $6.98, which is a reasonable investment for 80 servings of 1 ounce each. To our delight, we discovered that many of the online reviews told stories of customers using this product to feed the birds and squirrels in their yards. Because these peanuts are unsalted, they are considered safer for wildlife.
Methodology
In developing this list, we used the prices listed online for our local Sam's Club. We sought to represent a wide range of product categories, including snacks, drinks, desserts, and pantry staples. Though Member's Mark items were often featured, we nevertheless welcomed mainstream brands onto the list. Finally, we read extensively through customer reviews to ensure each product is worth buying, ultimately choosing only those with an average rating of at least 4.7 out of 5 stars.