18 Under-$10 Sam's Club Food Finds You Shouldn't Skip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Frequently, when in the checkout line of a big-box store like Sam's Club, we find ourselves shelling out half a paycheck to cover items that will (hopefully) last our families for the rest of the month. That doesn't have to be the case, though. Sam's Club offers plenty of bulk items that ring up under $10. You'll find these gems across categories like snacks, drinks, desserts, and main courses. And we're not just talking about Member's Mark products, either. We found many mainstream brands, such as Starbucks and Libby's, at surprisingly affordable prices.

In this article, we'll introduce you to a few of our favorite food finds at Sam's Club that are under $10. Each item has garnered an average rating of at least 4.7 out of 5 stars online. Though prices may vary across stores, we curated this list using the online listings at our local Sam's Club. For more information on methodology, feel free to reference the end of this article.