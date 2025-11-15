I Made Oatmeal 6 Ways And One Bowl Was Hands Down The Best

Even if you don't know how to cook anything else, it's worth learning how to make oatmeal. Widely regarded as one of the healthier breakfast items, a bowl of oats can keep you full for hours with its high fiber and protein content. It can be made in a flash, and if you use the right ingredients and techniques, oatmeal can taste wonderful all on its own with just a pinch of salt and a spoonful of brown sugar.

Allured by its outstanding convenience, flavor, texture, and nutritional profile, folks have been inspired over the years to experiment with different methods of preparing oatmeal. We're still feeling the effects of the overnight oats craze, and microwaveable oats are a staple at hotel breakfast bars. Instant Pot oats enable a hands-off approach to breakfast, while baked oats invite you to put a little more effort into your morning meal.

For this article, I ranked six methods of preparing oatmeal based on flavor and texture. I used the most basic recipe possible for each style, and recipes typically included little more than oats, oat milk, a pinch of salt, and a spoonful of jaggery (an unrefined sugar with a flavor similar to brown sugar). There are many types of oats, with each variety imparting a different texture and flavor. I therefore used rolled oats in all but one recipe, which required steel-cut oats. More notes on my methodology are available at the end of this article.