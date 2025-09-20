16 Popular Swiss Dishes You'll Regret Not Trying Once

Prior to a recent 10-day trip, my understanding of Swiss cuisine barely extended beyond cheese and chocolate — which was enough for me, honestly. But while tasting my way through various cantons in Switzerland, I discovered that these state-like regions offer a wealth of culinary diversity.

Capuns, a spätzle dough-made dumpling wrapped in chard leaves, was a delicious find in Graubünden. Cholera, a savory pie famous in Valais, was another unexpected delight. The same goes for an Appenzeller gingerbread cookie known as biberli, which I sampled on my flight just before touching down in Zürich.

Of course, favorites like fondue and raclette made it to my belly, as did another cheesy specialty: älplermagronen. Picture a gooey plate of macaroni and starchy potatoes, all smothered in melted Gruyère. I'm not sure that a more comforting meal exists. Whether planning a trip abroad or visiting your local Alpine eatery, here are the Swiss dishes you'll regret not trying once.