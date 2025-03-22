The Role Of Fat In Making Perfectly Crispy Rösti

Buttery, toasted potato pancakes are a tough dish to beat, particularly when you've put forth the effort to make authentic rösti using parboiled whole potatoes. Yet, as straightforward as the recipe might sound, potato rösti can be a difficult dish to nail. The presentation requires some semblance of patience, as grated potatoes are soaked in herb-flavored water, squeezed and drained, then salted and seasoned before being set into a cast-iron skillet to cook. The cooking method can make or break the texture of the potatoes, as the right amount of heat and fat must align to produce a texturally satisfying, crispy, golden crunch that gives way to a moist, satisfying middle.

Just as potato recipes such as french fries, potato chips, and hash browns call for a generous amount of fat to achieve a perfectly crispy exterior, so too does the mighty rösti. Whether you use clarified butter or lard, lead with an ample hand to coat these potato pancakes. Ghee, clarified butter, and lard can withstand higher temperatures, allowing you to focus on the recipe without having to worry about easily burning the dish.