If you're an American and just started to discover the greatness of hash brown relative potato rosti, congratulations. There is probably no single item of food other than eggs that's as versatile and transformable as the potato, and the rest of the world has recognized this just as much as we have. Mash them, roast them, dice them, or make them into a salad, because potatoes can work with almost any meal and any ingredient you can throw at them, and almost every one of these dishes is going to be loved by everyone at the dinner table. And the fried potato dish rosti is just one of the many variations of crispy pan-fried potatoes out there that has developed from this love, and one that deserves a wider adoption in the States.

However, a potato rosti is going to seem suspiciously like a hash brown at first sight. They certainly share a history, and are both made from shredded potatoes, but actually eat them and you'll see how different even the most similar seeming potato dishes can be, even with slight changes to preparation and presentation. And these aren't superficial differences. Where hash browns ideally lean toward crispy all around, rosti is tender and soft, with a thin crispy shell holding in a rich and luscious potato center. In the end, the biggest thing rosti and hash browns have in common beyond the core ingredient is that they are universally loved in their home countries.