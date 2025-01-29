The Oil Tip For Crispy Hash Browns You Need To Know

This rule applies to frying in general; if you throw your food into cold or lukewarm oil, it's going to become soggy and greasy just sitting there, absorbing the oil, as it waits for it to heat up. On the other hand, your oil shouldn't be so hot that the hash brown's exterior burns before it cooks on the inside. Luckily, there are a few ways of testing your oil to make sure that it's at the correct temperature.

One method involves placing a small piece of your hash brown mix into the oil. If it sizzles right away, it's ready to go. If it doesn't, wait a little longer or turn up the heat slightly. You can also use the spoon trick to test whether frying oil is ready. This involves simply placing the handle of a wooden spoon into the oil and noticing if bubbles appear. If there aren't any bubbles, you'll know it needs to heat up a little more. Of course, you can also check the temperature of the oil; it should be around 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

In addition to your oil's temperature, try squeezing your shredded potatoes in cheesecloth before adding them to your hash brown mix. This will help them cook more evenly, which is just what you need to reach that desired texture. Once you master the crispy hash browns, there's no doubt that they'll become your breakfast's main course.

