Turn Frozen Hash Browns Into The Main Course With A Few Breakfast Staples

When it comes to breakfast sides, eggs, bacon, and toast usually take the cake. Pair any or all of them with a sweet, syrup-coated waffle or pancake, and you've got the breakfast of champions. The only thing that's missing is a hash brown. This humble side dish is often forgotten about — it's a crispy patty, similar to a potato latke, with a warm, tender inside of starchy goodness. The hash brown never gets the credit it deserves, and we're here to change that. Give this underrated side a place on your table by treating your frozen hash browns like slices of toast, topping them with your favorite breakfast staple foods for an innovative way to start your day.

Advertisement

This creative use of hash browns is perfect for feeding a crowd, since it's easy to prepare in large quantities. Start by baking your frozen hashbrowns in bulk in the oven, following the instructions on the package. This way, you can use the time that they're cooking to prep your other ingredients. Once you've followed our tips for making perfectly cooked crispy hash browns, remove them from the oven. Depending on the occasion, you could leave them as-is and let your guests top them with their toppings of choice. Otherwise, get ready to unleash your inner food stylist.