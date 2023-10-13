Here's Why You'll Rarely Find Swiss Wine In The US

If you're among the few people outside of Switzerland to sample Swiss wine, consider yourself lucky. While Switzerland is known for its wine — the enchanting terraced vineyards of Lavaux overlooking Lake Geneva are a UNESCO World Heritage Site — the Swiss rarely share their wines outside the country. Still, with little fanfare over the last three or four decades, Swiss wines have consistently risen in the ranks of world-class vintages, quietly earning top status.

In 2023, Robert Parker Wine Advocate, a foremost authority on wines worldwide, awarded Grain by Grain Petite Arvine 2020 its maximum score of 100 points. The sweet white wine produced by Domaine Marie-Thérèse Chappaz in Switzerland's Valais region was among 27 Swiss wines to earn Parker's "Extraordinary" status, which is granted only to vintages that tally in excess of 95 points on his scale.

So, what's the issue? For one thing, Switzerland only produces about 1 million hectoliters (approximately 27 million gallons) of wine annually. That's about 5% of California's yearly wine production. If you really want to get up close and personal with the numbers, that amounts to 1.08 million glasses of wine produced each year in a country where the adult population is around 6 million. Get the picture? It's really good wine, but there just isn't enough to share with the rest of the world. In fact, Switzerland exports less than 2% of its wine annually, which begs the question: How do we get our hands on a bottle?