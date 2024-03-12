The Fondue Etiquette Tip That Ensures An Enjoyable Dining Experience

Fondue is not without its fon-don'ts. Although it may seem like there's little more to the process than spearing, dipping, enjoying, and repeating, that's not entirely true. The steps do remain the same no matter what's warming in the pot, however, there's etiquette that must be followed to ensure the meal runs smoothly. For instance, while taking turns dipping or sharing ingredients is encouraged, other practices are strongly discouraged. As a result, it's best not to jeopardize the dining experience by making a faux pas such as eating directly from your fondue fork.

Fondue is all about sharing, which is why dining with the same fork you just twirled around in the communal melting pot is a no-go. A form of double-dipping, eating directly from a fondue fork isn't terribly hygienic, and it can even pose a health risk to your fellow dining companions. Since the utensils are repeatedly dunked into the pot, bacteria from saliva can be easily transferred between diners. Unsurprisingly, the threats associated with this germy exchange can put a damper on dining.

Additionally, eating from a fondue fork doesn't make the most sense on a practical level since food will be too hot to eat immediately. Not to mention that the long and lean utensils are even tricky to maneuver. Designed to prevent injury from bubbling hot cheese — but also oil, broth, or chocolate — the tools make for easy dipping, but difficult dining. Consequently, it's best to use fondue forks how they were intended.