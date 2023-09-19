What To Consider When Choosing The Right Forks For Fondue

The most important thing to seek out when buying fondue forks is durability, which ties directly to the material. Since forks should be able to withstand heat and not easily be bent out of shape during use, stainless steel tends to reign supreme. Plus, they are also easy to clean, either by hand or in the dishwasher.

As for design, fondue forks with a long handle are usually the best option. Not only will this work to prevent overcrowding the pot, but a long and lean handle can also increase the distance between dinner guests and the bubbling hot fondue pot, reducing the risk of injury from splashing oil or stringy cheese dripping down the utensil. Additionally, prongs should be slim and sharp. Just note that the number of prongs can make a difference. While meat forks tend to have just two prongs, cheese forks have three prongs to better pierce bread.

In terms of aesthetics and fun features, many fondue forks offer some sort of silicone or wooden grip near the top of the handle for easier use. Likewise, certain brands may offer forks with differently colored handles to help dining guests remember which one is theirs. No matter the style you choose, forks can be found at kitchen supply stores or online.