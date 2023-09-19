What To Consider When Choosing The Right Forks For Fondue
A fantastic fondue experience doesn't just depend on using the best quality ingredients. Selecting the right equipment is equally as important. Beyond pots and burners, there's one small but mighty tool that should be chosen wisely, and that's the fondue fork. Since they can drastically affect your level of enjoyment, and because no two fondue forks are made quite the same, let us help steer you in the right direction.
Much like how pots vary based on the type of fondue you serve, forks also differ. In fact, nearly every occasion warrants a different tool. For example, shorter forks can be used for small and shallow chocolate fondue pots, whereas sturdier forks with longer handles are necessary to accommodate deeper pots meant for cheese and meat or oil fondue. With that in mind, there are a few things to pay attention to no matter which type of fork you're buying.
The makings of a good fondue fork
The most important thing to seek out when buying fondue forks is durability, which ties directly to the material. Since forks should be able to withstand heat and not easily be bent out of shape during use, stainless steel tends to reign supreme. Plus, they are also easy to clean, either by hand or in the dishwasher.
As for design, fondue forks with a long handle are usually the best option. Not only will this work to prevent overcrowding the pot, but a long and lean handle can also increase the distance between dinner guests and the bubbling hot fondue pot, reducing the risk of injury from splashing oil or stringy cheese dripping down the utensil. Additionally, prongs should be slim and sharp. Just note that the number of prongs can make a difference. While meat forks tend to have just two prongs, cheese forks have three prongs to better pierce bread.
In terms of aesthetics and fun features, many fondue forks offer some sort of silicone or wooden grip near the top of the handle for easier use. Likewise, certain brands may offer forks with differently colored handles to help dining guests remember which one is theirs. No matter the style you choose, forks can be found at kitchen supply stores or online.