This Is The Country That Eats The Most Cheese In The World

Looking at the map of the highest per capita cheese consumption around the world, you might not be surprised to see that Europe stands out as the hotspot of this particular dairy product. According to World Population Review, the top 11 countries for cheese consumption are all European. But the one that stands above the rest — albeit by a relatively small margin — still might surprise you. It is in the heart of the Alps that cheese consumption allegedly reaches its peak, with the population of Switzerland consuming an average of 51.8 pounds of cheese per person per year.

While the Swiss' proclivity for devouring the likes of Emmental, raclette, and gruyère — the last of which was crowned the world's best cheese in 2022 — may put them at the top of the chart for overall consumption, it is important to note that behind them are 10 other European countries with diets that average 47.8 pounds of cheese per person per year, which is a difference of just about 8%.

According to the World Population Review, those countries are Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Czechia, Greece, Finland, Estonia, Luxembourg, and Iceland, though it's worth noting that other sources vary on the particulars. Either way four pounds of cheese is still a decent margin of victory for Switzerland, considering it makes up more than 10% of the average per capita cheese consumption in the U.S., which clocks in at about 39.5 pounds per person.