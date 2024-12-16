8 Tips You Need When Making Raclette At Home

Hosting a raclette night at home is the perfect way to bring friends and family together around a wedge of bubbling melted cheese scraped over your favorite vegetables, bread, and charcuterie. The term raclette is derived from the French word "racler," which means "to scrape." The name denotes the specific type of cheese used to make raclette and the dish made with the same cheese once it's heated and served.

If you're trying to differentiate between cheese fondue and raclette, one key difference is that fondue can be prepared with many different types of cheese, while raclette is made specifically with raclette cheese. Raclette originates from the Alpine region, where it has been known since the 13th century. At the time, herdsmen would place the cheese next to their campfires. Once the cheese began to melt, they'd scrape it onto plates filled with meat, bread, pickles, and vegetables. Today, this meal born of necessity has evolved into a beloved tradition enjoyed by cheese lovers worldwide.

Making raclette at home is not without its challenges, so we asked professionals to give their expert advice. We interviewed Shannon Berry, a certified cheese professional and a marketing specialist at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, and Orphee Paillotin, the head cheesemaker at Alpinage Artisan Cheese. Their expert tips will help you create an interactive, cheese-laden dining experience in your kitchen.

