8 Tips You Need When Making Raclette At Home
Hosting a raclette night at home is the perfect way to bring friends and family together around a wedge of bubbling melted cheese scraped over your favorite vegetables, bread, and charcuterie. The term raclette is derived from the French word "racler," which means "to scrape." The name denotes the specific type of cheese used to make raclette and the dish made with the same cheese once it's heated and served.
If you're trying to differentiate between cheese fondue and raclette, one key difference is that fondue can be prepared with many different types of cheese, while raclette is made specifically with raclette cheese. Raclette originates from the Alpine region, where it has been known since the 13th century. At the time, herdsmen would place the cheese next to their campfires. Once the cheese began to melt, they'd scrape it onto plates filled with meat, bread, pickles, and vegetables. Today, this meal born of necessity has evolved into a beloved tradition enjoyed by cheese lovers worldwide.
Making raclette at home is not without its challenges, so we asked professionals to give their expert advice. We interviewed Shannon Berry, a certified cheese professional and a marketing specialist at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, and Orphee Paillotin, the head cheesemaker at Alpinage Artisan Cheese. Their expert tips will help you create an interactive, cheese-laden dining experience in your kitchen.
Know your raclette cheese
If you want to do the raclette experience right, it's imperative that you choose the right raclette cheese. Traditional Swiss variety is certified by the Appellation d'Origine Protégé (AOP), a designation verifying that food products are made in a specific region, using traditional ingredients and authorized techniques. Only Raclette du Valais, made with raw milk in the canton of Valais, carries this designation. According to Shannon Berry, the cows are fed grass in the summer and hay in the winter. Switzerland produces most, around 80%, of this cheese, but raclette is now made all over the world, including France and the United States.
Though all these varieties are prepared using the same techniques, there are subtle differences. Raclette made in Switzerland is a semi-hard cheese that has been allowed to age for a minimum of three months. In France, raclette is tender and more pungent. Orphee Paillotin describes that the version they produce is modeled on the classic French and Swiss variety "but with a Wisconsin twist." The cheese is aged for more than 60 days, and the classic version is "characterized by its creamy texture with prominent earthy and fruity flavors."
When choosing raclette, Berry recommends looking at the texture before you buy. "You want a smooth interior with a washed rind," she says. "The cheese's color is not bright white or orange; typically, it is within the range of off-white to beige."
Choose a good substitute, if you can't find raclette
Raclette is now widely available, but if you can't find an authentic version in your local supermarket or a cheese shop, don't despair. There are a few alternatives you can use to ensure the same results and an enjoyable experience.
The best substitutes for raclette are other Alpine-style cheeses. These include all varieties made in the Alpine region of Europe that covers Switzerland, France, Austria, and Italy. The key is choosing those with excellent melting properties and a subtly nutty flavor profile. Swiss cheeses like Appenzeller and Gruyère are good substitutes as they melt well. Gruyère's nutty characteristic are similar to those you'll find in raclette, though it's not as creamy. For a sharper option, use Emmental, a variety that shares similar toasty notes and a creamy texture ideal for melting. The neutral Morbier and Italian fontina are also suitable replacements. Whichever alternative you choose, make sure it has a flat side so that you can easily scrape it onto your plate once it's melted.
Use the right amount of cheese
Knowing precisely how much raclette you should purchase to accommodate the size of your group is key to success. Whether you're hosting a raclette evening for a crowd or a private dinner party, the last thing you want to do is run out of cheese. If you serve too much, leftovers can be repurposed, but there's no easy fix for having too little on hand. To play it safe, consider whether you're serving raclette as an appetizer and a part of a larger meal, or if it's the solo star of the show. The goal is to perfectly balance the amount of cheese with the accompaniments you're serving alongside.
For the best results, plan on serving between 5 and 8 ounces of raclette for each guest. If there are other items on your menu, you can stay on the lower end of the recommended range. Stick with 8 ounces per guest if you're planning on a cheese-only meal.
Choose the right accompaniments
The beauty of raclette lies in its versatility and pairing potential, but choosing the right accompaniments can make or break the experience. You can pile your plate high with potatoes, sliced salami and prosciutto, crusty bread, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, and mushrooms, to name a few. Feel free to add vegetables of choice and try to balance the richness of the cheese by serving it with whole grain mustard, cornichons, or pickled vegetables for a hint of acidity. The options are endless, limited only by your imagination.
Cheesemaker Orphee Paillotin recommends pairing it with "boiled potatoes, a selection of dry meats, and gherkin pickles." He recommends adding toppings such as "shredded onions or even some mushrooms." According to Shannon Berry, you can pair raclette with acidic items to cut through the richness of the cheese or by serving hearty foods that match its bold profile. She mentions crusty artisan bread, less traditional potatoes like tater tots, and smoked meat as indulgent pairings. For contrasting accompaniments, she suggests "tart apples, pickled vegetables, onions, cornichons, carrots, whole grain mustard or cranberry relish or fruit mostarda."
Also, don't forget to choose a drink pairing that will complement the cheese and its character. Paillotin suggests "a dry white wine from Burgundy or a Pouilly-Fuisse," while Berry mentions Italian Montepulciano, red wines from Burgundy, and a spiced apple cider.
Prep your ingredients ahead of time
Organization and planning are instrumental for a successful raclette adventure. Properly prepping your accompaniments is key to a seamless meal. "Assemble all the other ingredients before melting the cheese, so it is perfectly melty atop your steamed potatoes or bread," says Orphee Paillotin. If you wait until the last minute to prepare the sides and the toppings, you risk burning your cheese if it's grilled too long. On the other hand, if you leave it off the grill for too long, it could cool down and revert back to the solid state.
Organize your prep beforehand and start with an ingredient that takes the longest to cook. If you're boiling your potatoes, cook them with the skin on for about 35 minutes until they're fork-tender. If you prefer, you can roast the potatoes in butter for approximately 30 minutes and serve them on the side. Slice your vegetables and assemble all remaining ingredients while the potatoes cook, so when they're done, you can immediately start melting and enjoying your cheese.
Start with room temperature cheese
Melting raclette might seem like an easy task, and though it's not overly complicated, there are few simple steps you can take to prepare the best possible version. You'll want to pay close attention to the temperature of the cheese and how it's sliced. Cheese lovers know that the reason why cheese is best served at room temperature is to get the most out of its flavor and texture. This same rule applies to raclette. Take the cheese out of the fridge 30 minutes to an hour before you want to start dinner. Room temperature raclette is less likely to become oily when it's heated.
How you cut your raclette is another thing to consider. If you're using a tabletop raclette grill, make sure you cut the cheese so that it fits inside. "One of the main things to do is to make sure you cut thin slices of your raclette so it can melt better in the trays of your raclette grill," says Orphee Paillotin. Be careful not to slice it too thickly. "Cut the raclette into ¼-inch-thick slices if using a tabletop raclette grill," advises Shannon Berry. Slicing the cheese thinly will also ensure it melts evenly.
Use the right equipment
Whether you choose to melt your raclette the traditional way, or with an electric grill, it's important to use the right tools for the job. You can embrace traditional roots by melting it with the heat from your fireplace or firepit. You'll need a much larger wedge and a special grill to melt the cheese in this fashion.
If you want to take your raclette to the next level, purchase a raclette grill. These tabletop grills, affectionately known as partyclettes, allow each diner to melt their portion. They come in a range of sizes, usually with non-stick trays intended to hold the cheese. The trays are placed over the source of heat that melts the cheese. If you're making raclette for one or two guests, you can purchase a much smaller raclette grill that requires no electricity. It works by using small votive candles to heat the metal plates.
Use your oven or air fryer if you don't have a raclette grill
If you don't have a raclette grill you can still enjoy this cheesy treat at home. Shannon Berry claims that the alternative is "to use a non-stick pan on your gas stove." She also mentions that "the cheese could also be melted in an enameled baking dish in the oven." Orphee Paillotin added: "The best method, yet not the sexiest, is simply using your microwave or oven." Use a skillet to pack your cheese, and heat it in the oven until the cheese melts. It should take around five minutes with an oven set at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. To make sure the cheese stays gooey, keep the skillet on top of a butter warmer and heat it with a small candle.
If you love putting your kitchen appliances to work, pull out everyone's favorite gadget and make your raclette in the air fryer. It's a creative and efficient way to melt the cheese. Prepare it by lining the bottom of the air fryer basket and tucking the sliced cheese inside. Cook it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for three to five minutes until it's melted enough to scrape it on top of your accompaniments. The air-fryer can also serve as a one-stop cooking option if you use it to cook your potatoes or other toppings that require cooking.