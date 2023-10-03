Roast Potatoes In Butter For Tender, Melted Textures

It is no secret that butter and potatoes are best friends. What would mashed, boiled, or baked potatoes be without butter providing its creamy flavor to the proceedings? However, as good as butter is in all of those recipes, butter-roasted potatoes are where it's at for texture and flavor. To be clear, we don't just mean tossing roasted potatoes in butter after they come out of the oven. We mean actually roasting the potatoes in butter.

You need some kind of cooking fat to coat the potatoes in. Usually, this is olive oil, but when the potatoes are roasted in butter, they will create a tender, creamy, and melted texture to the potato. The outside, too, will become wonderfully brown and crispy. You can also get a whole lot of flavor into the potatoes by using compound butters to roast them in. Herbs like rosemary, thyme, sage, and parsley, aromatics like garlic, or spices like chili powder, paprika, and cumin are all your friends when it comes to roasted potatoes.

The question is, then, how exactly do you go about using the butter to roast them? Butter isn't a liquid like olive oil. Do you melt the butter first and then toss in the potatoes? Do we just grease the pan with softened butter ahead of time? Well, actually, it's a mix of both.