From toothpaste to no-bake chocolate peppermint cheesecake, the peppermint herb sits firmly at the intersection of dessert and medicine. It's a unique identity, simultaneously sweet and utilitarian, maintaining fairly equal citizenship in both nations. Today, peppermint candies still boast impressive health benefits. Yet long before they entered the confectionery sphere in hard-candy form, peppermint leaves were prized by ancient physicians not for their taste but for their potent medicinal properties.

The earliest record of peppermint's prominent role in ancient medicine begins with the Egyptian civilization of 1000 B.C. The Ebers Papyrus names mint as a known digestive in 1550 B.C., and dried peppermint leaves have been discovered inside pyramids dating back at least 3,000 years. Mentions of mint as a venerated herb even appear scrawled on the walls of the temple of Horus in Edfu, as well as in the Christian Bible and Babylonian Talmud.

Peppermint is a Mediterranean herb indigenous to Europe and Asia. In Classical Antiquity, ancient Greeks and Romans were using aromatic peppermint leaves in funerary rites, and Pliny the Elder prized peppermint as a headache remedy. Byzantine physicians of the Middle Ages expounded on Pliny the Elder's medicinal findings, expanding the knowledge of peppermint as a therapeutic tool. During the American Civil War, army hospitals on both sides stocked peppermint oil, tincture, or fresh spearmint. So, when did this fragrant, ancient herb finally see its candied rebrand?