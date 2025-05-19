12 Snacks To Buy And 8 To Skip At Sprouts Farmers Market

One piece of advice commonly tossed around by those familiar with the relationship between psychology and consumer habits is to not shop hungry; if you do, you might end up with a cart full of snacks that you don't really need. But with great prices and quality ingredients like those offered by Sprouts Farmers Market, would that be such a bad thing? This supermarket chain is known for its prioritization of natural, healthy ingredients, so it almost goes without saying that its snack selection will be top-notch and full of real, gourmet flavors. But with so many dozens of options, it can be difficult to know which products should remain on the shelves and which should jump into your cart.

This guide will introduce you to a diverse selection of snacks at Sprouts Farmers Market, recommending which ones to buy and which ones to skip. The featured products range from sweet, savory, crunchy, or soft, sometimes embodying several of these traits at once. There are classic vices and innovative twists, healthy treats and indulgent sweets. I judged each product based on flavor, texture, mouthfeel, and convenience. More information on methodology can be found at the end of this article.