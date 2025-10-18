9 Hidden Gems In Sam's Club's Frozen Section
Ah, the frozen aisles. They're where you can fill your cart with as much food as your home freezer can fit without worrying so much about it expiring or growing mold. One of our favorite places to buy frozen foods in bulk is Sam's Club, where you can score great deals on high-quality products, some of which are ready-made, while others can be incorporated into your upcoming recipes.
However tempting the tubs of ice cream may be, there are dozens of other fantastic products in Sam's Club's frozen aisle that can find their way onto your table for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and even snack time. In this article, we'll introduce you to several of our favorite products in a variety of categories so that you know what to keep your eye out for on your next grocery trip. We've kept this list strictly reserved for hidden gems — products you may never have heard about, but that have been the subject of much online chit-chat and laudatory monologues. You can find more information on methodology at the end of this article.
Breakfast dish: Member's Mark cinnamon French toast sticks
What are French toast sticks if not an excellent vehicle for maple syrup? Of course, the quality of your French toast sticks should be top-notch, too, and you can rest assured that Member's Mark cinnamon French toast sticks are beloved by kids and adults alike. They are even egg-free. Like other Member's Mark products, these French toast sticks tend to be more economical than those offered by competitors.
Best of all for families hustling to get out the door, these French toast sticks are relatively stress-free. They are a pleasing choice for picky eaters, so adding this product to your cart might mean less time spent convincing your kid to eat breakfast in the morning. These French toast sticks can be prepared in five different ways, and while you might be used to sticking them in the toaster oven or microwave, this product incentivizes you to use that air fryer more often. Doing so will give each stick an even crispier texture.
Finally, there's no need to limit yourself to maple syrup when it comes to toppings. Although one customer noted that these sticks are sweet enough on their own, you could amp up the nutritional value of this breakfast item by dipping the sticks in applesauce or any fruit compote instead. Honey is likewise a brilliant condiment; stir it into yogurt for an even more well-rounded meal.
Appetizer: By the Bite mac and cheese bites with jalapeño
By the Bite's Mac and Cheese Bites with Jalapeño serve as excellent starters. Each comforting ball starts with the small, tubular pasta known as ditalini, which is then engulfed in several types of cheese: cream cheese, sharp cheddar, fontina, and parmesan. Jalapeño peppers and jalapeño puree join the party, and the ingredients are fused together by batter and cornstarch. Finally, a layer of crisp, crunchy panko breadcrumbs wraps it all up.
As far as frozen appetizers go, mac and cheese bites can be hit or miss. For instance, many customers will tell you that Trader Joe's mac and cheese bites are bland and not worth purchasing. By comparison, the bites in Sam's Club frozen aisle pack just the right amount of flavor. One customer even said that they are superior to those they have tasted in restaurants. Reviews indicate that the spiciness of the jalapeño is noticeable, but not overbearing. These bites are anything but bland; while one reviewer confidently stated that "tough kids could eat them," others thought that most kids would be put off by the spice level.
The secret to these mac and cheese bites is to prepare them from frozen in the air fryer to give them an extra boost of crispiness. Baking them in the oven would take nearly twice as long, and that's without even considering the time required to preheat.
Ready-to-heat entree: Barber Foods stuffed chicken breasts
In the frozen aisles of Sam's Club, one can find a few highly rated ready-to-heat entrees from Barber Foods, a brand that specializes in stuffed chicken breasts. First up, there are the raw chicken breasts stuffed with broccoli and cheese, which feature Swiss, American, and parmesan cheese. Reviews point out that this product is not excessively salty and that it is high in protein, making it a relatively nutritious choice. Folks frequently report that their children enjoy it, too.
The second product is the cordon bleu variety. Cordon bleu is essentially a breaded and fried preparation of meat stuffed with cheese. In this case, it is chicken stuffed with ham, plus Swiss and American cheese. Again, reviewers commonly agree that this is a family favorite, as well as a more convenient alternative to crafting cordon bleu by hand.
Each chicken breast comes individually packaged, making these two products great choices both for families and for those living alone. Both versions require around 40 minutes or so to heat in the oven, with the cordon bleu flavor cooking slightly faster. Although many reviewers noted success using an air fryer, the package directions do not mention directions for other appliances. Don't let the required time put you off these products, though; while you wait, you can cook rice to serve on the side, chop and roast vegetables, or prepare a salad.
Vegetables: Member's Mark broccoli Normandy
Odds are, Normandy vegetables have very little to do with France; while this vegetable medley may be melodious in flavor, there is no readily available evidence that it was popularized in Normandy. Instead, this blend — which is sold by many brands and typically features broccoli, carrots, and cauliflower — has likely been strutting under the name "Normandy" purely as a marketing gimmick. That doesn't mean that Normandy vegetables aren't downright delicious, though, even when they are merely tossed with oil and roasted in the oven.
Member's Mark broccoli Normandy features both yellow and orange carrots, racking up points for extra flavor and nutrients. These carrots are crinkle-cut, helping add more texture to any dish you choose. And did we mention these vegetables are convenient to cook? You can steam them in their 16-ounce, pre-portioned bags, but you can also boil or bake them.
Member's Mark broccoli Normandy takes away some of the stress of meal prep so that you can knock more items off your to-do list instead of spending half an hour cleaning, peeling, and chopping vegetables. Besides, this product is incredibly versatile. Even when you find yourself with leftover roasted vegetables, you can grill them into a panini or add them to pasta sauce. This product may be an economical and easy way to get in your daily dose of veggies.
Fruit: Member's Mark natural triple berry blend
Berries are brimming with antioxidants, which is why a bag of Member's Mark natural triple berry blend deserves a spot on your shopping list next time you visit Sam's Club. This 4-pound bag of blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries is a staple for many customers because it contains roughly 13 servings of fruit and poses no risk of mold like fresh fruit does. What you see is what you get; it contains no added sugar, preserving the blend's tart, yet sweet, flavor profile. It's an economical and low-stress choice to add to your cart.
This berry blend is truly versatile. You won't need to defrost these berries at all if you are using them in a smoothie. They are simple to include in other recipes that call for frozen fruit, too, including granita, sorbet, or even a frozen berry soup inspired by the Scandinavian breakfast delicacy. Many recipes for stovetop sauces and baked goods don't require fruit to be defrosted either. For example, you can make a berry compote for your pancakes by simmering frozen fruit with a touch of sugar, or you can whip up a batch of cardamom blueberry muffins in just half an hour.
On the other hand, these berries can easily be defrosted on the countertop or in the microwave before incorporating them into your recipe. This might be better for parfaits, or if you just want to eat the berries by the spoonful.
Pizza: Member's Mark cauliflower crust cheese pizza
Remember when cauliflower was in vogue and being added to everything from smoothie bowls to pilafs? Many trendy recipes were questionable and, frankly, gross, but it turns out that cauliflower crust pizza actually had something going for it. Sam's Club customers agree: Member's Mark cauliflower crust cheese pizza has a high star rating at the time of this article's publishing.
The pizza features a thin, unobtrusive crust that plays well with the other ingredients: namely, pizza sauce, mozzarella, and provolone. The crust won't compete with any toppings you decide to throw on, either, such as pepperoni, cherry tomatoes, or spinach. And don't worry, most customers are in unison on the fact that you can hardly taste the cauliflower.
Not only does this pizza receive top marks for texture and flavor, but it also offers a much-needed alternative for gluten-free folks. This pizza is incredibly convenient; you can have it on the table in less than half an hour, including the time you will need for your oven to preheat. As a bonus, you don't even need a baking sheet, meaning fewer dishes at the end of the meal!
Seafood: Live Ocean sweet Thai chili butter coho salmon
It's widely known that Sam's Club sells high-quality, sustainably sourced seafood, and you'll find certifications and labels on many of the store's seafood products denoting their qualifications. The Live Ocean Sweet Thai chili butter coho salmon is one such product that is BAP-certified, meaning that quality checks have been performed at each phase of production to ensure that social, environmental, food safety, and animal welfare standards are being met.
But you shouldn't just buy this product because it checks the right boxes ethically; it also delivers on convenience and flavor. The five portions in each box can feed a family, but they are individually packaged if you want to pull out one or two at a time. They are a breeze to prepare and can be made in the oven, air fryer, microwave, or grill. The fish is dressed with spices like coriander, ginger, fenugreek, and basil, while the box suggests serving this salmon with lemon and grilled vegetables — this gives you something to do while the fish cooks.
Coho salmon is known for having a milder flavor compared to other types of fish, so it might be a great option for introducing children to a new food group. Each serving is impressively high in protein and contains just a handful of ingredients without any artificial flavors or preservatives, earning the dish high praise from those who are looking for a healthy meal.
Dessert: FatBoy premium vanilla ice cream sandwich
Prepare to be overcome by waves of nostalgia when you first bite into a FatBoy vanilla ice cream sandwich. Given that ice cream sandwiches are over 100 years old, odds are high that you devoured at least a few of these in your younger days. You don't have to wait for the ice cream truck to come blaring around the corner to grab one of these classic treats. You just need to hit your local Sam's Club.
Despite the popularity of ice cream sandwiches, not every brand does them justice. Sometimes the soft chocolate cookies possess the texture of wet cardboard, and sometimes the ice cream completely lacks flavor. The FatBoy version, though, does right by this perennial favorite, and the traditional recipe has been pleasing customers for nearly a century. Online reviews indicate that this ice cream sandwich doesn't skimp on flavor, texture, or size. Customers are particularly pleased with the quality of the cookies, with many appreciating that they stick to your fingers like traditional ice cream sandwiches always did.
Since these ice cream sandwiches are sold in packs of 18 at Sam's Club, you really do get your money's worth on this product. As one customer noted with amusement, however, "You will hate yourself if you eat even one of these ... Because you will be buying them for the rest of your life."
Holiday treat: Member's Mark pumpkin cheesecake
Your holiday feast will be easy as (cheese)cake with the Member's Mark pumpkin cheesecake from Sam's Club. This New York-style cheesecake is built upon a sturdy graham cracker crust and topped with dollops of whipped cream for extra flavor and aesthetic appeal. Reviews indicate that the ribbons of pumpkin are not overbearing, and you can add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to help further balance the flavors. If you find that you are indeed a fan of this seasonal product, then stock up on a few boxes to enjoy until next autumn rolls around; these cheesecakes can last as long as one year in the freezer.
While this dessert admittedly might not be able to beat your grandmother's recipe, it can absolutely still hit the spot and score points for convenience. There are no pesky water baths to be found here. All you have to do is thaw this cheesecake in the refrigerator for 24 hours, and it will be ready for everyone to fight over it for the very last slice. It comes pre-sliced into 14 pieces separated by parchment paper, eliminating the stress of finding your sharpest knife and hoping the cheesecake doesn't crumble to pieces. If you are enjoying this as a treat for yourself, you don't have to thaw the whole cheesecake in one go. Just pull out a slice each night to enjoy after dinner the next day.
Methodology
In curating this list, we defined hidden gems as products that do not hail from the most popular brands on the market in each category. For instance, a brand like Eggo would not qualify as a hidden gem. Many of these items are therefore sold by Member's Mark, the in-house brand for Sam's Club. We thoroughly investigated the online reviews for each item, settling only on products that scored 4 ½ stars or higher from customers at the time of publication.