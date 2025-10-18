9 Hidden Gems In Sam's Club's Frozen Section

What are French toast sticks if not an excellent vehicle for maple syrup? Of course, the quality of your French toast sticks should be top-notch, too, and you can rest assured that Member's Mark cinnamon French toast sticks are beloved by kids and adults alike. They are even egg-free. Like other Member's Mark products, these French toast sticks tend to be more economical than those offered by competitors.

Best of all for families hustling to get out the door, these French toast sticks are relatively stress-free. They are a pleasing choice for picky eaters, so adding this product to your cart might mean less time spent convincing your kid to eat breakfast in the morning. These French toast sticks can be prepared in five different ways, and while you might be used to sticking them in the toaster oven or microwave, this product incentivizes you to use that air fryer more often. Doing so will give each stick an even crispier texture.

Finally, there's no need to limit yourself to maple syrup when it comes to toppings. Although one customer noted that these sticks are sweet enough on their own, you could amp up the nutritional value of this breakfast item by dipping the sticks in applesauce or any fruit compote instead. Honey is likewise a brilliant condiment; stir it into yogurt for an even more well-rounded meal.