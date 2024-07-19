Why Trader Joe's Customers Are Skipping Its Mac And Cheese Bites

Trader Joe's freezer section is chock-full of fan-favorite meals, treats, and appetizers, with plenty of featured items selling out fast — like the kimbap that stores struggle to keep in stock. Other popular freezer items are only available seasonally, leaving fans to wait all year to grab a few of their faves. However, some frozen options aren't hits, including the Mac and Cheese Bites. This may seem surprising, as macaroni and cheese is a beloved comfort food for many, so seems like it would be an easy appetizer to get right. Customers report being underwhelmed by the bites, though, with many finding them bland and forgettable.

We put the Mac and Cheese Bites near the bottom in our ranking of Trader Joe's frozen appetizers, too, citing their lack of flavor despite the crunchy exterior and cheesy interior. We've found that they are best air fried and dipped in something, which other shoppers have recommended as well. Marinara is a popular choice, but some fans like sriracha, ranch, and other flavor-packed sauces to do the heavy lifting. Still, the disappointing blandness has caused many to skip this appetizer altogether. Fortunately, there are plenty of other delicious frozen snacks to pick up instead.