Why Trader Joe's Customers Are Skipping Its Mac And Cheese Bites
Trader Joe's freezer section is chock-full of fan-favorite meals, treats, and appetizers, with plenty of featured items selling out fast — like the kimbap that stores struggle to keep in stock. Other popular freezer items are only available seasonally, leaving fans to wait all year to grab a few of their faves. However, some frozen options aren't hits, including the Mac and Cheese Bites. This may seem surprising, as macaroni and cheese is a beloved comfort food for many, so seems like it would be an easy appetizer to get right. Customers report being underwhelmed by the bites, though, with many finding them bland and forgettable.
We put the Mac and Cheese Bites near the bottom in our ranking of Trader Joe's frozen appetizers, too, citing their lack of flavor despite the crunchy exterior and cheesy interior. We've found that they are best air fried and dipped in something, which other shoppers have recommended as well. Marinara is a popular choice, but some fans like sriracha, ranch, and other flavor-packed sauces to do the heavy lifting. Still, the disappointing blandness has caused many to skip this appetizer altogether. Fortunately, there are plenty of other delicious frozen snacks to pick up instead.
What Trader Joe's frozen apps to buy instead
Trader Joe's actually has an answer to the bland mac and cheese bites, but it's only available in the fall. We love the Butternut Mac and Cheese Bites, which get a perfect flavor boost from the inclusion of the squash and additional spices like nutmeg. In our frozen appetizer ranking, we also made a case for the Pastry Bites with Feta Cheese and Caramelized Onions (which took our top spot), Perfectly Pickled Pups, and Chicken Gyoza Potstickers, all of which are available year-round. If you're looking for a cheesy option to fill the mac and cheese-shaped void, try the Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds, which we included in our list of the best Trader Joe's snacks.
Shoppers love the Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Wontons, samosas (available in vegetable, chicken tikka masala, and a fall seasonal pumpkin flavor), and the Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip. Because Trader Joe's is constantly releasing new products, there are sure to be even more seasonal, limited, and year-round frozen appetizers in the future. A recent hit, for example, are the Panzerotti Pizza Bites, which we just tried and loved. And, thanks to the store's generous return policy, you can take a chance trying something that looks good and bring it back if you're not happy with it.