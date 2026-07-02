Move Over Costco — There's A New Rotisserie Chicken King, According To Consumer Reports

Nearly everything at the store costs more than it used to, but not Costco's rotisserie chicken — for years, the warehouse staple has remained $4.99. It's why a warm bird ends up on top of many carts on a Costco run, and it's built the chicken's reputation as the one grocery store find few question. That's until Consumer Reports stepped in and decided to put that reputation to the test.

An army of Consumer Reports secret shoppers collected rotisserie chickens from 10 major retailers, hitting multiple locations per chain. They rushed the chickens to the Consumer Reports lab while warm and plated so that testers could rate the meat's flavor and texture in a blind taste test. Sam's Club's Member's Mark chicken came out on top overall, and Costco's Kirkland Signature bird slid to a sad second.

The differentiating factor was the seasoning. The rotisserie chicken from Sam's Club includes ingredients like a paprika-forward rub that testers said produced a rounder, more complex roasted flavor, with real onion and garlic coming through. Costco's chicken still impressed on size, but the saltiness swung noticeably from sample to sample, and that inconsistency is likely what knocked it down a spot. Both chickens run $1.66 a pound, so price wasn't the deciding factor here — Sam's Club's chicken was just plain tastier, scientifically.