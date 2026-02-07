The Ingredients In Sam's Club's Rotisserie Chicken, Explained

For many, Sam's Club rotisserie chicken is an affordable weekly staple, and some even think it's better than Costco's $4.99 chicken, which we ranked pretty low in our ranking of 7 grocery store rotisserie chickens. It's a great source of protein, low in saturated fat, and can seem like a healthier option than other prepared meals or fast food. But, what's really in Sam's Club chicken? Aside from the whole young chicken itself, there's a bit more in there than what you'd find in a homemade roasted chicken. Those added ingredients are why many find it hard to make rotisserie chicken at home.

According to the Member's Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken nutrition facts, the chicken "contains up to 18% of a solution of water, sodium phosphates, [and] seasoning." That means that some of the retail cost is for that water and sodium phosphate mix that keeps the chicken plump, juicy, and flavorful. Sodium phosphate is a food additive commonly used to cure meat and ensure it doesn't go bad as quickly.

In addition to the salt-and-water solution, much of the flavor comes from the spice rub medley. It includes a blend of yellow corn flour, garlic powder, salt, spices, paprika, sugar, citric acid, onion powder, and "natural flavors." These naturally-derived flavors come from plants, herbs, and spices, but it's not clear what exactly this entails. Overall, these ingredients give it a rich and savory taste that many prefer over other store-bought varieties.