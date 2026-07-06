The Best Time To Shop At Sam's Club For Free Samples (It Makes A Weekend Trip Worth It)

An unwritten rule of grocery shopping says never shop when you're hungry; but Sam's Club's free samples tempt shoppers to do just that. If you play your cards right, you may find enough offerings to make up a complete meal as you shop.

When's the best time to snag these tasty treats? Some Sam's Club locations offer samples every day, but, the consensus among the store's enthusiasts seems to pinpoint weekends as the best time. Many shoppers stock up on groceries during the weekend and many locations have food demonstrators ready to go with samples.

It's worth noting also that the "best time" on a weekend might vary by shopper. So customers who are hankering for samples might find plenty of options available, but also plenty of other customers who are lining up for sweet and savory treats.

For those who love variety, the store usually holds Taste of Sam's events around the winter holidays. These events offer a chance to try many samples and they're often held for a few days each time — be mindful however, because the holiday shopping season is usually very busy.