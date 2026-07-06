The Best Time To Shop At Sam's Club For Free Samples (It Makes A Weekend Trip Worth It)
An unwritten rule of grocery shopping says never shop when you're hungry; but Sam's Club's free samples tempt shoppers to do just that. If you play your cards right, you may find enough offerings to make up a complete meal as you shop.
When's the best time to snag these tasty treats? Some Sam's Club locations offer samples every day, but, the consensus among the store's enthusiasts seems to pinpoint weekends as the best time. Many shoppers stock up on groceries during the weekend and many locations have food demonstrators ready to go with samples.
It's worth noting also that the "best time" on a weekend might vary by shopper. So customers who are hankering for samples might find plenty of options available, but also plenty of other customers who are lining up for sweet and savory treats.
For those who love variety, the store usually holds Taste of Sam's events around the winter holidays. These events offer a chance to try many samples and they're often held for a few days each time — be mindful however, because the holiday shopping season is usually very busy.
A worthwhile Sam's Club experience
Are Sam's Club's samples worth it when compared to other warehouse stores like Costco? Again, that depends on who you ask. One shopper swears by the chain's broccoli cheddar soup, which is so good even her picky eater boyfriend likes it. Others have fond memories of family shopping trips where the chance to try many different samples was something to be excited about. Some social media users are all about trying samples and rating them in the midst of a trip.
Sam's Club's sample program was reintroduced to great fanfare in 2021 and by shopping on the weekends, customers can almost assuredly treat themselves to a sample or two no matter when they walk through the doors. Even if the samples aren't to an individual shopper's liking — some definitely prefer sweet samples to savory ones — many shoppers say sample sampling is also a great way to get a few extra steps in.
If your location doesn't have food demonstrators passing out the latest chips, dips, and cookies, you may have better luck at one of the Sam's Club's sample kiosks, which were reintroduced with a rebrand earlier this year and allow members to scan their cards at the machine for one free sample.