8 Things Most Shoppers Don't Know About Sam's Club Samples

Sam's Club is a great place to shop when you want to buy in bulk, stock up on all the necessities you use on a daily basis, and fill your freezer with easy meals to make on weeknights. But there's another excellent reason to go to Sam's Club: to fill up on free samples. Like many grocery warehouse clubs, Sam's Club offers customers free samples to introduce them to new products and encourage them to try foods they might not otherwise purchase. Not only does this help you, as a shopper, better understand what's on offer at the store, but it also ensures that your trips to Sam's Club are a bit tastier and more exciting. After all, you might just find a new grocery favorite while you're there.

But even if you're someone who frequents Sam's Club often — and have therefore gotten your fair share of free samples — there's probably plenty you don't know about the store's samples policy. We're taking a closer look at Sam's Club's samples so you can make the most of them the next time you visit the warehouse club. Doing your grocery shopping for the month has never been tastier ... just make sure you don't make these common Sam's Club mistakes.