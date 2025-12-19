6 Sam's Club Frozen Foods To Buy And 4 To Skip
The freezer aisle at any grocery store is always full of intrigue. It's the variety and surprises to be found that really pull shoppers in. You may stumble upon a convenient take-and-bake entree, crowd-pleasing frozen appetizers, pizzas, sweet desserts, and more. It's a treasure hunt for flavor thrills and convenience. But at a place like Sam's Club, purchasing frozen foods is also somewhat of a gamble.
At the membership warehouse, where bulk items reign supreme, you're making a big commitment when you place any product in your cart. If you don't like it, what exactly are you going to do with the other 30 servings in the box? It's a risk that many of us are willing to take. But to help you with your decision-making, I recently tested out 10 popular Sam's Club frozen products so you don't have to. From seafood picks to fries to açaí bowls, I prepared them all and made a judgment call on whether or not it was an item that should be a staple on your shopping list — or rather a freezer flop that you should say no thank you to. I looked for products that could be prepared with ease, but, more importantly, ones that paired desirable textures with bold, satisfying tastes. Here's the full scoop on what to buy and what to skip at the warehouse.
Buy: Member's Mark Southern Style Chicken Bites
Sam's Club carries the Just Bare chicken nuggets that everyone raves about. You know, the ones that are reminiscent of Chick-fil-A's famous nuggs? I've had them for myself, and I can admit that they are finger-licking good — a great pickup during any Sam's Club or Costco run. However, I also think these Member's Mark Southern Style Chicken Bites give the Just Bare brand a run for its money.
The bites are sizable. They're larger than Just Bare's and even some drive-thru nuggets. The breading is also kept light. You can see some of the white meat chicken peeking out from below. But what makes them so good is their hint of dill flavoring. I really wasn't expecting it to be baked into the recipe. That fact is hidden in the fine print on the bag (although the pickle chips featured in the imagery should have been my first clue). It's this addition that really elevates the bites to Chick-fil-A status — since the chain famously pairs its fried chicken with pickles.
Of course, the rest is pretty darn good, too. The chicken itself is raised without the use of antibiotics, and taste-wise, it's succulent and juicy. You also still get some level of crispness from the breading, though I think you could get even more if you cooked them in the air fryer rather than a conventional oven, as I did.
Buy: Member's Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries
If you want to go ahead and complete the Chick-fil-A meal, grab a bag of the Member's Mark waffle fries while you're at it. I don't know about you, but I usually don't expect much from frozen grocery store fries. It seems that there's always something slightly off about them — they're either limp and soggy or become crunchy and burnt far too easily. I buy them to have on hand in a side dish emergency, but I view them more as filler than anything else.
Somehow, though, the Member's Mark variety seems to evade all of these routine issues. I simply cooked them in the oven for the proper time of about 20 minutes, flipping them at the halfway point, and I was rewarded with the quintessential fry texture. The criss-cross sections that directly touched the pan were crisped, yet they gave way to a soft and fluffy potato mash on the inside — a mash made from real, grade A potatoes. Salt was kept to a manageable level, and greasiness was also left at a minimum, despite the mention of one or more types of oil on the ingredient list (vegetable, canola, palm, sunflower, soybean).
Now, I won't sit here and tell you they're exactly like the waffle fries at Chick-fil-A. It's difficult to replicate that fried, golden goodness. For frozen fries, though? They're a must-buy.
Skip: Member's Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks
I've had my fair share of mozzarella sticks — from the grocery store, chain restaurants, and even from gas stations. So at this point, I'm something of a mozzarella stick snob. I expect expert cheesiness on top of a breading that dazzles me with its seasonings and crunch. Unfortunately, the Member's Mark variation didn't quite hit the mark.
The sticks are on the small side, which isn't necessarily a problem. Sometimes the smaller ones present an even richer, gooier flavor — just like cheese curds. It was conversely the overall taste and texture that didn't meet my standards. The breading layer was dusty and thin, so it didn't have a lot of body or bite. It was also severely devoid of seasonings. Then, the lack of a satisfying cheese pull was a hint that what awaited on the inside wasn't an improvement. Much to my dismay, it was a greasy and clumpy mozzarella that came oozing out. I finished up one of the four sticks I made, and that was enough.
There isn't any marinara sauce hiding in the depths of the box, so there is no saucy silver lining either. And I really see no reason why anyone would need 72 of these loitering in their freezer. There are far better frozen appetizers to discover at Sam's Club, so best to leave these sticks behind in order to clear room for something tastier.
Buy: Member's Mark Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza
To me, it almost seems like the cauliflower phase is something of the past. The vegetable really reached its peak around 2019, when everything from rice to wings was being cauliflowered. The trend has since tapered off, but this Sam's Club exclusive pizza is doing everything in its cauli-power to keep it alive.
This is one item you definitely want stocked in your freezer, for a quick and easy meal or even a sneaky midnight snack (I'm not here to judge.) By most accounts, it's a very standard pie. On top of the signature cauliflower crust — which also includes mozzarella cheese, rice flour, egg whites, brown rice, garlic powder, and spices — it features only pizza sauce and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses. It's not complicated, and it doesn't need to be, because every ingredient plays its part and it emerges from the oven tasting just as good as, if not better, than other frozen 'zas — both cauliflower and standard crust alike. The crust is thin yet crisp with hardly any lingering tastes of cauliflower at all. Plus, at the edges, you get a touch of chewiness and surprisingly bread-like quality. It's extra cheesy with just enough sauce.
My only note is that the tomato-based sauce leans a bit bland. The garlic powder, onion powder, and salt mixed in don't have a strong influence. Add a few shakes of your own Italian seasonings or Parmesan cheese on top, and you're back in business.
Skip: Member's Mark Spanakopita Spinach and Cream Cheese Pastry
The spanakopita adds a taste of Greek cuisine to the Sam's Club freezer aisle. The dish is a traditional savory spinach pie, and this particular rendition wraps spinach, cream cheese, and feta cheese into triangular bite-sized appetizers. The outside is made up of layers and layers of phyllo dough — the same kind of crispy pastry sheets you would find in the Greek dessert baklava.
The pastries didn't get off to a great start. I baked them in the oven at a temperature of 400 degrees, and they began to aggressively brown at the ends long before the timer was set to go off. So, I had to eat around some burnt fringes. The rest of the phyllo dough was flaky and pleasantly crunchy, but I expected more filling and simultaneously more from the filling. It reads more like a spinach and artichoke dip than anything else — hold the artichoke and hold much of the flavor. I didn't taste the feta hardly at all, so really it's simply a muted cream cheese mixture that reaches your taste buds. It needed far more herbs to really boost the blend and make it more memorable.
This is a bummer because I really wanted to like this one. The idea is solid, and I appreciate the incorporation of international dishes in the freezer section, but it just doesn't execute well. So, I would recommend skipping the spanakopita in favor of something else.
Buy: Member's Mark Cinnamon French Toast Sticks
Similar to the mozzarella sticks, I've also tried more varieties of French toast sticks than I care to say. But the difference is that this is a product actually worth talking about. They come battered and coated in a hefty layer of cinnamon and sugar. They also offer five different methods of cooking for your convenience. I went the toaster oven route and watched as they sizzled in the heat.
They became lightly crisped, and that crispy surface was absolutely smothered in sugar, spice, and everything nice. Some sticks were more coated than others, but all had enough flavor to satisfy the sweetest of sweet tooths and to be eaten without any kind of syrup or dipping sauce. The most impressive thing about them, though, is the bread itself. It's not necessarily eggy like other French toasts, but it's extra soft and doughy. The texture, taste, and light grease all combined reminded me of a funnel cake from the fair. Except that instead of a generous flurry of powdered sugar that gets everywhere, it's a generous coating of cinnamon and sugar that makes a mess.
The fact that these Member's Mark French toast sticks come in a massive box is also a given. There are about 50 stuffed in there, but they come at an unbeatable price, and the bags offer a resealable feature so that they stay fresh and free from freezer burn for a while.
Buy: Member's Mark Chicken Potstickers
When I make frozen potstickers at home, I often end up with half the dumpling still glued to the pan. I'm honestly unsure if the problem lies with me, my pan, or the flimsy wrappers. But it didn't happen with these potstickers from Member's Mark, so they were already winning from the jump.
Beyond their sturdiness and ability to keep it together during the cooking process, they taste pretty good as well. The crescent-shaped dumplings ended up with a nice crisp on the bottom and also on the sides since I took the time to rotate them in the pan after they had been sufficiently steamed. On the inside, you'll find a recipe made up of chicken, cabbage, fried shallots, green onion, sesame oil, soy sauce, and ginger puree. I would venture to guess that chicken thighs were used (although the bag doesn't specify), since the mixture offers a deeper flavor. Altogether, it tastes fresh and offers plenty of moisture. The combination of green onion, soy sauce, and ginger also ensures no bite goes without its own splash of savory depth.
This is a great pick to have at the ready whenever those dumpling cravings hit — they're merely a small step below true Chinese takeout. The bag doesn't come with sauce, but it's easy enough to whip up your own ponzu sauce at home with lemon and lime juices, rice vinegar, mirin, kombu, and the secret ingredient, daikon radish.
Skip: Member's Mark Organic Açaí Bowls
When I see the word "açaí," I automatically think "costly." The dark purple berries can get quite expensive. And while these Sam's Club freezer bowls are still far more economical than one from a smoothie shop, I still think they're a bit overpriced, not to mention overrated.
The bowls are certified organic, and the base is made with oat milk, açaí puree, and banana puree with real organic strawberries and blueberries sprinkled in. There are several thawing options outlined on the box, though I chose the fastest route: the microwave. The bowls still came out thick and creamy. What I didn't like was the strange synthetic taste that accompanied each spoonful. The taste of banana also overpowered the açaí, so you don't get those rich and earthy mixed berry notes. The small bits of strawberry and the blueberries were fine. I also appreciated the packet of granola available for you to pour on top, made up of oats, rice crisps, flax meal, and chia seeds. Even though it appeared dusty and dry, it actually delivered a solid crunch and sweet coconut flavor. However, these add-ons didn't change my mind about the bowl's overhype and underdelivery.
I think you would be better off picking up frozen fruit at the warehouse and whipping up your own smoothie bowls. Its bags weigh in at three to four pounds, and they actually provide a great value. Plus, they consistently get high ratings from customers.
Buy: Member's Mark Shrimp Scampi
Frozen seafood can be a real toss of the net. You never quite know what you're going to reel in. It could turn out tough and chewy or worse, mushy and bland. But I took the gamble on this box of Member's Mark shrimp scampi, and it turned out to be a real catch.
It's super simple to cook, too. All you do is dump the tail-less shrimp into a pan and saute them for about eight to nine minutes. As you do, the crustaceans fill your kitchen with the amazing aroma of butter and garlic. At first, it seems as though all the buttery goodness melts off the shrimp, but it slowly absorbs and coats them once again, so you still end up with plenty of flavor. Naturally, they shrink up on the stove, though they still end up at a reasonable size and the perfect consistency — firm yet not rubbery or tough. Butter leads the charge taste-wise, coupled with notes of Romano cheese, citrus, pungent garlic, and herbs.
I could eat these by themselves all day long. But for a quick weeknight meal, you could serve it over a bed of linguine, and voila, you're done. Make sure to have some bread on hand as well, so you can soak up the butter sauce left at the bottom of the bowl. You wouldn't want any of that to go to waste. Trust me.
Skip: Members Mark Marinated Alaskan Salmon
Not all the maritime freezer picks can be as good as the shrimp scampi. The Member's Mark pre-seasoned Alaskan salmon, for example, is one that I would recommend skipping. It's wild-caught keta salmon, or chum salmon, which is known for being lean and mild in flavor. It also bakes from frozen in about 25 to 30 minutes. Grilling or pan-searing options are also available if that's more your speed. With all of this in mind, it seems like the salmon would be an easy at-home seafood entree. But the end result failed to impress me.
Even though the salmon pulled right off the grey skin, it ended up dry, and I found myself picking out a decent amount of thin bones from the meat. The box warns that it may still contain bones despite efforts to remove them in the manufacturing process, though I didn't expect to find quite so many. On top of this, I also didn't enjoy the marinade. It's made up of paprika, garlic, onion, parsley, basil, oregano, and black pepper. The deep coloring tricks you into thinking it's bold and flavorful, but it simply tastes like smoky paprika, and that's about it.
If you're craving a salmon dinner, you're better off picking up one of the Member's Mark fresh salmon filets, like the sockeye or farm-raised Atlantic salmon. That way, you'll have more control over your seasonings and experience.
Methodology
I picked these 10 Sam's Club items based on quick research on what Member's Mark items are popular at the warehouse. Some are noted as hidden gems, while others frequently pop up in online conversations. All of the freezer items from Sam's Club were fairly easy to prepare. Whether it was a turn in the microwave, a stir on the stove, or a trip through the oven, everything was ready to eat within 30 minutes — and oftentimes much less than that. So, you could say that convenience and cooking ease are covered for all of the items I tested.
That means whether or not I thought they were worthy of a buy came down to the quality of their taste and their textures, since freezer items often struggle in this department. I wanted a nice crisp on foods like chicken nuggets, fries, or mozzarella sticks. Conversely, açaí bowls should be creamy and fresh, and seafood should be tender rather than rubbery or mushy. As for taste, I looked for foods that were well-flavored and balanced, not cloying, artificial, or over-seasoned. The best picks that I would buy again in a heartbeat presented such a great taste and texture that they could have passed for fresh. I also took price into consideration. It wasn't the end-all be-all, but I wanted to know I was getting a good deal and value for my money.