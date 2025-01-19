Make The Most Delicious Ponzu Sauce With One Secret Ingredient

Japanese sauces are famously flavorful, instantly transforming even the blandest dishes into tastebud explosions. Sure, you can buy premade varieties like ponzu from supermarkets or specialty Asian grocers, but making this Japanese favorite yourself is satisfying and reaps the best results. That's why Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn came up with the perfect blend of ingredients for creating ponzu sauce with daikon. It just so happens that one component in her recipe is the real game changer.

"The secret ingredient is the shoyu sauce," reveals Hahn. She describes it as similar to soy sauce while being a little thinner and sweeter. But don't worry, there's no need to make shoyu sauce itself from scratch. There are some very good bottled versions (like this Kikkoman shoyu, available online) which are ready for mixing into your evolving homemade ponzu sauce. Shoyu easily blends with other contributing flavors, including lemon and lime juices, rice vinegar, mirin, kombu, and daikon radish.

Regarding the shoyu sauce's contribution to ponzu, Hahn notes that she "likes the subtle sweetness it adds as a complement to the lime and lemon juice." That said, it helps to understand what shoyu actually is. In the broadest sense, it's a soy sauce — shoyu is the Japanese word for soy. But the term shoyu refers to the Japanese style of making soy sauce, which differs considerably from Chinese and other versions. It ultimately comes down to the ingredients, the texture, the sweetness, and the nuanced complexity. All of that profoundly impacts the final outcome of your ponzu sauce.

