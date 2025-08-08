If You're Seeking The Most Flavorful Salmon, Avoid This Cheap Variety

Across North America and beyond, salmon comes in many varieties, each with a unique origin, season, and role in culinary traditions. Pacific salmon alone includes king (chinook), sockeye (red), coho (silver), pink, and keta (chum), with each species prized for different reasons. Serious cooks and "fish heads" pay attention to these distinctions, knowing that place of origin, wild versus farmed status, and even the time of year the fish is caught can shape everything from flavor to sustainability. When you spot a budget cut labeled "keta," "chum," or "silverbrite," you're looking at the leanest and mildest member of the salmon family. This type of salmon is wild-caught, typically from the Pacific, and features lean, pale-pink flesh that distinguishes it from the richer, more vividly colored varieties.

Keta is noticeably lower in fat than king salmon, which means it cooks up fast, easily turning dry or bland. It's less forgiving for classic salmon preparations like grilling, roasting, or pan-searing, where texture and richness matter most, and the higher fat content of the other varieties protects the protein from seizing up too quickly. That's why many shoppers and chefs choose to spend a little more for salmon that delivers on flavor and succulence. But keta is wild-caught and abundant, so you're not dealing with the environmental concerns that can come with overfished species or industrial aquaculture. In most supermarkets, keta appears as the budget-friendly option, sometimes as frozen fillets or in processed forms, like canned salmon. While there's nothing unsafe or inherently "bad" about keta, it's generally considered the less desirable choice for dishes that celebrate and highlight the natural taste and texture of higher-end salmon varieties.