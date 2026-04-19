6 Grocery Stores With The Best Free Samples

Sure, you go to the grocery store to pick up all the necessities you need for the week, and you may even go when you want to stock your pantry to ensure that you have plenty of the dry good and canned food staples you know you can always count on. But there's another, more underrated, reason to go to your local grocery store: to try out the free samples. It's a great way to decide whether you want to actually purchase whatever sample you're tasting, but it's also just simply fun to snack your way through the store.

Unfortunately, though, not every grocery store offers these freebie tasters. At the same time, others are known for their free sample policies. We've created this list of the best grocery stores with free samples, so you have a better idea of where to go if you want to taste before you buy, based on both my personal experience and online reviews. Your next trip to the grocery store is about to get a lot more delicious.