6 Grocery Stores With The Best Free Samples
Sure, you go to the grocery store to pick up all the necessities you need for the week, and you may even go when you want to stock your pantry to ensure that you have plenty of the dry good and canned food staples you know you can always count on. But there's another, more underrated, reason to go to your local grocery store: to try out the free samples. It's a great way to decide whether you want to actually purchase whatever sample you're tasting, but it's also just simply fun to snack your way through the store.
Unfortunately, though, not every grocery store offers these freebie tasters. At the same time, others are known for their free sample policies. We've created this list of the best grocery stores with free samples, so you have a better idea of where to go if you want to taste before you buy, based on both my personal experience and online reviews. Your next trip to the grocery store is about to get a lot more delicious.
Costco
If there's one grocery store that's legendary for its free samples, it has to be Costco. Every time I walk around this grocery store — even during the weekdays when it's not quite as busy — I'm always offered free samples. Sometimes, they're as simple as a little piece of pita bread, but other times, it's like I'm taste-testing an actual dish, particularly if they're advertising products from the frozen section. Costco is a huge store, so it takes a lot of time to walk around and explore everything. Having the opportunity to try a few treats along the way makes the shopping experience that much more exciting. You can often take more than one free sample — amazingly, Costco actually makes money by giving them out.
But I'm not the only one who loves shopping at Costco due to the free samples. Redditors rave about the different samples they've tried at the membership club, referencing everything from chocolate to ravioli. The next time you're craving a little snack while you shop, head to Costco — just make sure you read up on these things that Costco never tells customers about its free samples first, so you can be prepared.
H-Mart
Sure, Costco might be widely known for its free samples, but you can get arguably even better free taste testers when you shop at H-Mart. The downside? Depending on which H-Mart you go to, there may not be free samples all the time. For instance, I've only noticed free samples being distributed during the middle of the day on the weekends. But considering just how elevated those samples can be, it's worth it to take a special trip on a Saturday afternoon just to see what they're serving up.
One food writer saw cooked ribeye bulgogi samples being handed out, and I've tried other marinated meats at the chain while I was just casually doing some grocery shopping. Others online have mentioned that they were able to snag some gummy candy at H-Mart, and still another recommends trying everything offered as a free sample. H-Mart is a fun grocery store to shop at generally, but it's even better when you get to try some of the products sold there before you decide to buy them.
Whole Foods
Admittedly, trying free samples at Whole Foods is less about the experience and more about actually trying products before you buy. It may not be the best place to wander around tasting different snacks from workers handing them out while you shop, but the chain does have an excellent sampling policy that can seriously help you decide what you want to buy. Essentially, the store allows you to try products out before you purchase them. You can just ask a staff member to open the package for you so you can taste whatever you're debating buying in the store.
Yes, this means that there's a lot you can try, but there are likely to be products you can't try. For example, the staff may not open a package of raw meat or seafood for you to try out, understandably so. But when it comes to anything packaged, you have an excellent shot of sampling it before you commit to the purchase.
Publix
Publix may not offer free samples all the time, but stores often hold tasting events that allow you to sample a few select items. Some of these events are themed. For example, a Naples, Florida, Publix held a free sampling event centered around Easter in the spring of 2026. Customers could taste a wide variety of Easter-themed foods, from candy to deviled eggs. Other events feature just a single product, but those samples are still worth trying if you're at your local Publix anyway. As someone who's been lucky enough to be at Publix when they've been giving out samples a few times, I've always found the products to be pretty solid and more substantial than you might find at some other stores.
Also, you may be able to snag some samples at the deli if you ask politely, although this depends on the store. If you're lucky and the Publix location you're at allows staff members to hand out samples, you could be allowed to taste the meat or cheeses you're interested in before buying, as long as you don't overdo it.
H-E-B
Unless you live in Texas, you probably don't know about the hype around H-E-B. It's an absolutely beloved grocery chain in the Lone Star state that's known for its high-quality store brands, massive store locations, and top-notch produce. Luckily, it also passes out a lot of free samples. One Facebook user says that they go into the store for a single item and end up trying three free samples in the process. The photo they attached to the post shows a sampling station set up with frozen waffles, granola, and sauces, which indicates that you can get a taste of a wide variety of products at the chain.
TikTokers also highlight their love of the chain's free samples, citing it as a major reason they love shopping there. Sometimes, they even host sampling events, where customers get to try a ton of free products all in the same shopping trip. If you needed one more reason to visit H-E-B, now you know that it's a free sample hot spot.
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's has an extremely generous free sample policy. Although they might not always have people actively giving out samples as you walk past, you can sample pretty much any food in the store. Similar to Whole Foods, there's a "try before you buy" policy at Trader Joe's. One Redditor even said that the employee might let you take the item home for free (but, of course, you shouldn't count on that). Just keep in mind that this only includes ready-to-eat items. If you have to heat it up or cook it before eating it, then you can't sample it. Additionally, you won't be able to try any alcohol before purchasing it.
Not only does Trader Joe's let you try most items in the store, but if you actually buy a product, take it home, then decide you don't like it, most stores will let you return it, even if you don't have the receipt. That being said, don't eat the whole container if you're planning on returning it — that's probably not going to fly.
Methodology
The stores included on this list offer free samples with some regularity. These samples are generally relatively high-quality — i.e., there's a chance you're going to get more than a couple of stale crackers as a sample. Although Whole Foods and Trader Joe's don't always have sampling stations set up in the stores, "their try before you buy" policies earn them a place amongst these grocery chains that are better known for serving free samples.