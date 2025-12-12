16 Mistakes Sam's Club Shoppers Usually Make

If you have a Sam's Club membership, be sure you're using it to its full potential and not making mistakes along the way. Most errors relate to not taking advantage of all the deals the membership offers, but some are actually costing you money. Being an expert Sam's Club shopper might start with making a list, but you need to know what to note. Some of the perks of having a Plus membership might also give you pause once you realize there are more savings options available through that route than you likely knew.

Additionally, keep your eyes peeled for special deals posted on signs in the store, app, and online. Yes, taking full advantage of your membership and avoiding common mistakes might take a little work, but it's worth it in the long run. Here's a list of many ways you've likely been making mistakes with your Sam's Club membership that you can correct the next time you shop.