16 Mistakes Sam's Club Shoppers Usually Make
If you have a Sam's Club membership, be sure you're using it to its full potential and not making mistakes along the way. Most errors relate to not taking advantage of all the deals the membership offers, but some are actually costing you money. Being an expert Sam's Club shopper might start with making a list, but you need to know what to note. Some of the perks of having a Plus membership might also give you pause once you realize there are more savings options available through that route than you likely knew.
Additionally, keep your eyes peeled for special deals posted on signs in the store, app, and online. Yes, taking full advantage of your membership and avoiding common mistakes might take a little work, but it's worth it in the long run. Here's a list of many ways you've likely been making mistakes with your Sam's Club membership that you can correct the next time you shop.
Not making a shopping list
One of the biggest mistakes you can make at Sam's Club is not using a shopping list — you can create one in the app. Even if you don't have the list in front of you as you shop, planning a grocery list will guide your purchases. It also serves several purposes.
First, it can help you remember what you need, so you don't have to return or shop elsewhere, where it might cost more. Walking in focused on a grocery list can help eliminate impulse buys. Without a solid plan, you're faced with more choices laid out in front of you in enticing ways as you wander the aisles, leading to more unplanned purchases. Additionally, a shopping list based on a meal plan can also keep you accountable to both maintaining a higher-quality diet and sticking to your food budget. With a bulk purchase costing more than a splurge at a regular grocery store, buying off-list can add up quickly at Sam's.
Forgetting to look at the Instant Savings offerings before making a shopping list
You're making a mistake by not checking out Sam's Instant Savings offerings. This list is one of the few ways to know what specials are available before you shop. Sam's Club puts out an Instant Savings Book that you can either find online or get via mail if you opt to receive physical mail. You can also find it in the "services" section of the app. The list features both food and non-food items, including Member's Mark and name-brand products.
However, we've noticed that the deals usually don't apply to fresh produce. The most important thing to note is the expiration and limitations of the promotion, so you don't get to checkout and find that the item you're purchasing is no longer on special or that you have too many. Get the deal 12 hours earlier online if you have a Plus membership, which is especially helpful with Black Friday deals that can go quickly.
Not using Scan & Go in the app and looking for yellow discount signs
The Scan & Go option in the Sam's Club app is a feature you'll always want to use once you try it. Not only does it make checkout easier, but it also offers special deals you can't get any other way. Scan & Go allows you to scan items as you get them, which not only keeps a running total for you but also allows you to check out in-app without having to stand in line. You can use it to buy food at the café and buy gas.
It also recommends items based on your purchase history and preferences, so you don't forget them. One thing you might not have noticed is that there are yellow discount signs in the club that can alert you to extra savings using the Scan & Go app. You can also find a list of items online that are special Scan & Go offers.
Missing all the Freeosk sample machines
It's not difficult to miss all the free sample stations in Sam's Club; it's a little easier to accidentally walk past Freeosk kiosks. However, you shouldn't miss them. These free sample kiosks provide all sorts of trial-size items that are available upon request. You can even go to the Freeosk website ahead of time to know what's on offer in your area. For example, we found lens wipes and honey samples available at our nearest Freeosk kiosk.
The website will not only let you know what's available but also how long it will last and what's coming soon. There are some catches to getting your free samples, though. First of all, you have to scan your membership card or the barcode on your app and possibly also enter your email address. You'll also be subjected to a short advertisement before the machine dispenses the item.
Getting gas elsewhere
It's a mistake to have a Sam's Club membership and get your gas elsewhere. Even if your tank isn't nearing empty, it's a good strategy to top off when you're at Sam's Club so you don't pay more elsewhere. When customers on social media compare the price of gas at Sam's and elsewhere, they generally find that the cost is around $0.20 to $0.30 per gallon cheaper at Sam's.
So, if you have a gas-guzzler or have put a lot of miles on your car, the low gas costs alone may be worth the membership. However, it's worthwhile to compare prices locally since some people find better gas prices at other local stations. To increase your savings, use a Sam's Club Mastercard to buy the discounted Sam's Club gas, so you'll also get 5% back on the first $6,000 you spend (and 1% thereafter).
Not realizing their membership type entitles them to a free car wash
Speaking of getting gas at Sam's Club, there's a reason for the long lines you see at the car wash: Plus members are getting it for free. Granted, not all locations have car washes or participate in this offer. To find out if your location has this option, search the website of your club's fuel center, and look for "free car wash for plus" in the member benefits section.
All you have to do is scan your Plus membership card at the terminal when it asks for payment, and you'll get your car wash for free. However, it will also tell you that you're only entitled to one free wash per day per membership. So, you'll want to coordinate with anyone else on your account.
Making the trek into the club when their membership gives them free pickup, delivery, or shipping
While walking through Sam's Club might be great exercise, there are plenty of reasons why free pickup, delivery, and shipping can be great bonuses of membership. Just check the website or app to see if the item you want is available for pickup, delivery (within a 15-mile radius), or shipping.
Choose what service works best for you. Curbside pickup is available for free, no matter your membership type. Plus members can pick it up earlier in the day than other members. You can get free delivery as long as you are a Plus member and spend at least $50. If you're not a Plus member, delivery costs $12, and there's an extra $8 if you need it delivered within the next 3 hours. Shipping is free for all members, as long as you order at least $50 worth of products. Granted, you can't get shipping for everything.
Assuming everything is cheaper at Sam's
Since Sam's Club is among the most affordable grocery stores, we wouldn't blame you for thinking everything there is cheaper than you could get it elsewhere. However, this is a common misconception, as not everything will be cheaper, even in bulk. So, go ahead and shop around and check for sales at your local grocery store, especially for items you buy often.
People on social media have noticed that certain items are more expensive at Sam's Club, even when compared to Walmart prices. We verified a couple of items that are commonly said to be a better deal elsewhere. One of those is milk, which we found to be $3.66 a gallon at Sam's but only $2.92 for the Great Value Brand at Walmart. We also found ground beef at Sam's Club for $4.67 a pound, but you'll have to buy it in an 84-pound case. Meanwhile, Walmart has some on sale for $3.99 per pound in a more reasonably sized 5-pound roll. Sales prices are often going to beat out Sam's.
Avoiding generic Member's Mark items
There are many Member's Mark brands that can hold their own against the leading, well-advertised, and often more expensive brands. So, if you've operated under the misconception that name brands are always better, you might want to rethink your buying habits and give Member's Mark items a try.
Some shoppers always prefer Member's Mark items above the name brand. Lots of people rave about Member's Mark dips, like the spinach artichoke dip. Other loves include staples like milk, peanut butter, eggs, and half-and-half. Even the chips and sports drinks are good. There are plenty of people who swear by non-food Member's Mark items, like water, laundry detergent, paper towels and other paper goods, fabric softener, dryer sheets, and batteries.
While there are some great Member's Mark products, not everyone finds all of them a good replacement for name brands. For example, Member's Mark toilet paper is popular, and one Redditor in r/samsclub wrote that it causes plumbing issues in septic tanks; however, no one else seemed to have experienced that on the thread. And, per others, the Member's Mark dishwasher pods don't work as well for everyone's dishwashers.
Not realizing the store offers free boxes
Whether you need boxes to carry food to the car or for another purpose, don't miss Sam's Club's free boxes. As you can imagine from all the products that move in and out of the warehouse daily, your local Sam's Club has no shortage of boxes. However, different locations have unique policies concerning this.
The best way to get free boxes at Sam's is to ask for them. Some customers ask employees who are stocking items if they can have the leftover boxes. We've seen plenty of free boxes in the lobby of Sam's Club near the exit.
Unfortunately, if your location does a lot of curbside orders, it might not have enough to give away. Also, keep in mind that most of the boxes at Sam's have cut-outs for displaying products. So they work better for transporting groceries to your vehicle or turning into a cat hotel than for moving.
Getting gift cards elsewhere
If you have a Sam's Club membership and like to give gift cards to people, you're missing out on great deals by buying them elsewhere. Rather than charging the face value for the card, the club sells them at a discount of up to 25%. You can get them in person, shipped, or emailed as a digital card.
The club offers gift cards to restaurants, entertainment venues (e.g., Disney), retail stores (e.g., Ulta), travel hubs (e.g., airlines), gaming companies (e.g., Nintendo), and more. There are also prepaid debit cards available. An example of just how good some of the deals are is that you can get four $25 gift cards to Domino's Pizza for just $75, making one of the gift cards free. You may also want to do all your personal shopping with gift cards purchased at Sam's Club to save up to 25% off the regular price. Granted, you'll have to pay tax on both the gift card and the purchase.
Buying more bulk food than they can eat at once
Getting food in bulk is often a great deal, but it's not if you buy so much that it goes to waste before you can consume it. Canned, boxed, and frozen foods last a while. However, fresh items are the trickiest purchases, since individuals or smaller families may not be able to consume them all before they spoil.
While many things are good to buy in bulk, you'll want to take note of what's going to waste and consider purchasing those items elsewhere. Many people avoid buying certain things at Sam's Club. For example, if you can never get through all the cucumbers you buy at Sam's without them going slimy, it's a better idea to get a smaller portion at a different store.
Meanwhile, fresh items with a longer shelf life, like apples, may work fine. Additionally, many people divide large quantities of fresh foods like meat into smaller portions and freeze them for later. If you don't have the time or inclination to do that for your smaller family, you'll be wasting money, unless you throw a feast.
Forgetting that there are some product and service deals for members that are online only
Granted, Costco seems to have far more membership perks than Sam's Club. But as you research your Sam's Club membership, you'll realize that you need to check online before making any major purchase to see if you can buy it cheaper or get money back. One option is Sam's Cash Bonus Offers, which allows you to get offers from certain companies when you link your Mastercard or Visa (not necessarily a Sam's Club). We found offers from Petco, Valvoline, Adidas, Land's End, Fiton, MasterClass, and Dropbox that allow members to earn 20% or more. Additionally, Plus members get 20% more in earnings.
Sam's Club also has special deals on hotels, travel, and entertainment. If you're planning to travel, search the name of the city and when you'll visit to find discounts of up to 40% on hotels and rental cars. You can also use it to get discount tickets to parks and attractions like Disneyland, as well as access to movies, zoos, aquariums, live shows, resorts, and more.
Not getting and shopping with a Sam's Club Mastercard
For those who like to collect credit cards for their perks, Sam's Club has some decent deals. If you do it right, you can earn up to 5% back in Sam's Cash that you can spend in the club, use to pay fees, or cash out at Member Services. Keep in mind that there are two types of cards. Both the Sam's Club credit card and the Mastercard can double as your membership card and have no annual fee. However, it's only the Sam's Club Mastercard that allows you to earn Sam's Cash on purchases.
The amount of Sam's Cash you earn back using the Mastercard depends on where you use it and whether you have a regular or Plus membership. No matter where you use it, you'll earn 1% back on your purchases. However, that amount increases to 3% if you use it for dining and takeout. If you're shopping at Sam's Club, regular members earn 1%, while Plus members earn 3% back. Anywhere you buy gas, you can get 5% back on the first $6,000 you spend, then 1% thereafter. Of course, there are a few limitations in the fine print.
Forgetting to look for clearance items in the store and online
Not only does Sam's Club put items on clearance in the store, but you'll also find clearance deals online. There's not a specific markdown day, which is why you should be on the lookout constantly. Just keep in mind that one club won't price-match another club's clearance item pricing.
Keep your eyes out for clearance tags in the store. They're usually easy to spot because they tend to be bright yellow. You might be surprised at what you find, like snack items under $2 and big-ticket items at great prices.
The Sam's Club website has a specific section just for clearance items. So, if you're thinking about purchasing an item with a bigger price tag or looking for gift ideas, be sure to check it out. You'll find good deals ranging from over $100 off a folding electric bike to smaller deals like $10 off clothing items.
Getting their automotive services elsewhere
Finally, it's time for you to learn to take advantage of the automotive services Sam's Club offers. Part of the appeal is all the extras that come with getting your car serviced there. If you get tires installed at Sam's Club, you can opt for four years of Emergency Roadside assistance, including towing and help with flats. However, what you probably never expected is that the roadside assistance also includes help if you're locked out of your car, jump-starting, and even winching and extractions.
Plus, there are free tire balances, rotations, and flat repairs for the lifetime of the tire. Keep in mind that some services, like fuel delivery and towing, may incur charges. And don't forget that there are other free automotive services just for being a member. For example, you can get free flat repair, air pressure and tread depth checks, tire inflation, re-torquing of lug nuts, and battery checks, even if you didn't get your tires or batteries from the retailer. You can also get free installation of wiper blades or car batteries purchased from Sam's.