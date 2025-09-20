This Sam's Club Membership Perk Makes Shopping Way Less Stressful

No one likes fighting their way through crowded grocery aisles and waiting in long check-out lines, especially on a busy weekend. The popular wholesale store Sam's Club can be packed during peak hours, but luckily, there's a perk for members that can slash your shopping time in half. If you're a Plus member, you can shop during extended hours and beat the crowds.

Sam's Club's early shopping hours are available every day except for Sunday. Monday through Friday, Plus members can enter between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. On Saturday, you can take advantage of this window from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. This advantage is particularly beneficial for early birds, as Plus members have no after-hours windows. Make sure to check with your local store to confirm these hours and stay updated with any changes.

If you're not a Plus member, there are other ways to make your trip to Sam's Club shorter and more efficient. Try to plan your trip on a Tuesday or Wednesday, which are usually the quietest days at Sam's Club. Early mornings and later afternoons tend to be the best times to go to the grocery store for quality goods and fewer crowds, since most shoppers visit during their lunch break or in the evenings. Late evenings also tend to work well, but it will depend on the location of your nearest Sam's Club warehouse.