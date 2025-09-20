This Sam's Club Membership Perk Makes Shopping Way Less Stressful
No one likes fighting their way through crowded grocery aisles and waiting in long check-out lines, especially on a busy weekend. The popular wholesale store Sam's Club can be packed during peak hours, but luckily, there's a perk for members that can slash your shopping time in half. If you're a Plus member, you can shop during extended hours and beat the crowds.
Sam's Club's early shopping hours are available every day except for Sunday. Monday through Friday, Plus members can enter between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. On Saturday, you can take advantage of this window from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. This advantage is particularly beneficial for early birds, as Plus members have no after-hours windows. Make sure to check with your local store to confirm these hours and stay updated with any changes.
If you're not a Plus member, there are other ways to make your trip to Sam's Club shorter and more efficient. Try to plan your trip on a Tuesday or Wednesday, which are usually the quietest days at Sam's Club. Early mornings and later afternoons tend to be the best times to go to the grocery store for quality goods and fewer crowds, since most shoppers visit during their lunch break or in the evenings. Late evenings also tend to work well, but it will depend on the location of your nearest Sam's Club warehouse.
How to access Sam's Club's early shopping hours
Early shopping hours are only available to Sam's Club Plus cardholders, so basic Club members don't have access to this special perk. The cost of a Plus membership is $110 per year, over double the cost of the $50 Club plan. However, in addition to exclusive shopping access, there are other inclusions that increase its value, such as free shipping, delivery, reduced gas prices, and prescription savings.
To visit Sam's Club during this exclusive timeframe, you will need to provide proof of your Plus membership. You can bring your membership card with you, but if you forget your Sam's Club card at home, don't panic because you can always pull it up in the Sam's Club app. You may have your card or app scanned by a staff member as you enter the store, and if not, it will be verified at checkout. If you don't have a Plus plan, you will need to upgrade on-site to make a purchase during early shopping hours.
To make your trip even smoother, use the Scan & Go feature on the app to scan your items and check out with your phone, without having to wait in line. And if you want to take advantage of extended hours without setting foot inside, you can use the complimentary curbside pickup offered to Plus members. Shopping during exclusive hours is about more than just thinner crowds and shorter lines — it adds convenience and ease to your day. Not only that, but you'll have early access to restocked items, which is key for buying produce at the grocery store as it practically guarantees better freshness and quality. Though the Plus membership may come with a greater up-front cost, the perks and benefits are often worth it for regular Sam's Club shoppers.