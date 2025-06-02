Why You Shouldn't Panic If You Forget Your Sam's Club Card At Home

While it's easy and convenient to download the Sam's Club app for access to your membership card on the go, some people may still prefer to keep a physical copy on hand. If that's the case for you, you still have options. You can stop by the member service desk the next time you're in-store and request a physical card. Just make sure you have your member number and a government-issued ID on hand, as they're required for this process.

If you'd prefer to use the Sam's Club app, it only takes a few seconds to pull up your digital membership card. You'll need to register for an account with your membership number first, which can be found in the confirmation email you received when you signed up online, or on the temporary membership receipt given if you purchased a membership in store. Once you're all set up with an online account, you can click on the "Account" icon in the bottom menu bar and tap the barcode shown at the top of the screen to display your full digital membership card. It's that simple to find everything you need for your next Sam's Club trip — and you can treat yourself to some food court snacks while you're at it.