7 Items To Avoid Buying At Sam's Club

From bagged salad mixes to ripe strawberries, fresh fruits and veggies are often quite expensive. Therefore, you might think that it only makes sense to buy your produce at Sam's Club, a store that's known for its deals. However, online reviews suggest that you might want to skip the fresh produce section at Sam's Club entirely.

Depending on your local warehouse, you may have to contend with your produce going bad too quickly after you buy it. While there are ways to keep your produce fresh longer, some find that their purchases end up rotting faster than they're able to use the bulk products. A user on Reddit even mentioned that because the packages are so large, it's hard to know if everything in them is fresh at the time of purchase. Oftentimes, they end up tossing half of the product because the produce hidden in the middle of the packages was already rotting before they took them home.

Therefore, it may be a better idea to check out another grocery store or farmer's market when you need to stock up on fresh fruits and veggies. The smaller package sizes and relative freshness might just be better for your budget than any produce deal at Sam's Club.