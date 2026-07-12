15 Sam's Club Summer Snacks Worth Adding To Your Cart In 2026
With summer in full swing, Sam's Club is one of the best place to stock up on prepared foods, beverages, desserts, and, best of all, easy grab-and-go bites. Whether you're refueling the kids after soccer practice, filling a cooler for a day at the lake, or tossing a few treats into your carry-on before a flight, having something ready to eat can make busy summer days a little easier. They're perfect for curbing hunger between meals without spending extra time in the kitchen.
Sam's Clubs snack selection runs deep, with plenty of familiar classics like chips, pretzels, fruit snacks, and so much more. With so many options to choose from, we've rounded up some of the best summer snacks for 2026 worth adding to your cart. From popsicles and beef sticks to crackers, granola bars, and popcorn, these picks make it easy to keep your pantry stocked all season long. No matter what you're craving between meals, you'll always have something ready to grab.
Lance Variety Pack Sandwich Crackers
Stock up for the long summer with this 40-pack of sandwich cracker snacks, with flavors like Toasty Peanut Butter and Captain's Wafers Cream Cheese & Chive. They're "great when traveling, sports events, and for the [grandkids]," according to one five-star reviewer on the Sam's Club website. Each individually wrapped pack is easy to toss in lunchboxes, backpacks, or your glove compartment whenever hunger strikes.
Purchase Lance Variety Pack Sandwich Crackers at Sam's Club for about $11.
Kar's Sweet 'N Salty Trail Mix
If you're craving something sweet and salty this summer, these individually portioned bags of packaged trail mix are a must-have snack. Each packet pairs crunchy peanuts and sunflower kernels with chocolate candies and raisins for a satisfying mix of flavors and textures. "This snack mix disappears fast in our house," noted one Sam's Club reviewer.
Purchase Kar's Sweet 'N Salty Trail Mix at Sam's Club for about $18.
Member's Mark Organic Freezer Pops
When those summer temps get high, these organic freezer pops hit the spot. The 52-count box is perfect for backyard barbecues or long pool days. Made with 100% organic fruit juice and puree, they come in three flavors: fruit punch, tropical fruits, and mixed berry. As one reviewer on the Sam's Club website put it, "It definitely is a healthier snack to keep you cool during hot days."
Purchase Member's Mark Organic Freezer Pops at Sam's Club for about $10.
Archer Original Mini Beef Sticks
Reddit raves about these beef jerky sticks. "You can taste the quality of meat in every bite," agreed one Sam's Club customer. Made from grass-fed and grass-finished beef, these individually wrapped snacks are perfect whether you're fueling up on the trails or packing a mid-day snack for work.
Purchase Archer Original Mini Beef Sticks at Sam's Club for about $11.
Oikos Triple Zero Nonfat Blended Greek Yogurt Variety Pack
Oikos' Triple Zero Greek Yogurt works just about any time of day. Enjoy it straight from the cup, top it with granola and fresh berries, or pack it in your cooler for a beach-day breakfast. "I eat this every day for breakfast and sometimes twice a day," revealed one Sam's Club reviewer, adding that it "tastes like dessert." With 15 grams of protein and no added sugar, it's a filling option that's easy to grab on busy mornings.
Purchase Oikos Triple Zero Nonfat Blended Greek Yogurt Variety Pack for about $14.
Popchips Variety Pack Chips
When you've got an overload of chip options, Popchips stand out with their light, crispy crunch and a mix of classic flavors. One the Sam's Club website, one five-star review even deemed them a "great healthy option for the summer snack attacks." With BBQ, Sea Salt, Sea Salt & Vinegar, or Sour Cream & Onion chips in every box, you won't get bored reaching for them all summer long.
Purchase Popchips Variety Pack Chips at Sam's Club for about $13.
Member's Mark Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels
When you're craving something that's equal parts salty, crunchy, and satisfying, these peanut butter-filled pretzels are tough to beat. They're just as good for road trips and beach days as they are for keeping in the pantry when an afternoon craving hits. This massive 44-ounce jug will go faster than you think. "They are highly addictive and a total pantry staple," raved one customer on the Sam's Club website.
Purchase Member's Mark Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels at Sam's Club for about $8.
Simple Mills Soft Baked Almond Flour Bars
Not all snacks are loaded with sugar and highly processed grains. Made with almond flour, these soft-baked bars are perfect for tossing into your beach bag for a day at the beach or packing for your next road trip. As one Sam's Club website customer simply put it, "These bars have good ingredients along with good flavor." Another reviewer added that "they were gone in a few days" after trying them for the first time.
Purchase Simple Mills Soft Baked Almond Flour Bars at Sam's Club for about $13.
Member's Mark Yogurt Covered Raspberries
Sweet, creamy, and just a little tart, these yogurt-covered freeze-dried raspberries are easy to snack on straight from the bag. They're also a fun topping for yogurt, oatmeal, or smoothie bowls when you want to add a little crunch. One Sam's Club customer even called them "the most delish kid friendly snack of the season."
Purchase Member's Mark Yogurt Covered Raspberries at Sam's Club for about $10.
NuTrail Low Carb Keto Nut Granola, Cinnamon Pecan
In 2026, finding keto-friendly snacks is easier than ever. NuTrail's Cinnamon Pecan Granola delivers plenty of crunch whether you sprinkle it over yogurt or enjoy a handful straight from the bag. With just two grams of carbs per serving, it's an obvious choice for anyone watching their carb intake. "I tried it on a whim and have been hooked," wrote one customer on the Sam's Club website.
Purchase NuTrail Low Carb Keto Nut Granola, Cinnamon Pecan at Sam's Club for about $14.
Member's Mark Mini Pizza Bagels, Cheese & Pepperoni
Nothing says summer break quite like a batch of fresh-from-the-oven mini pizza bagels. This Member's Mark version is perfect for a quick lunch or a late-night snack, and they're just as good for summer get-togethers or sleepovers. Keep a box or two in the freezer, and you'll always have something everyone is happy to eat. Customers consider them a great value and to be even better than name brand mini pizza bagels.
Purchase Member's Mark Mini Pizza Bagels, Cheese & Pepperoni at Sam's Club for about $10.
Frigo Cheese Heads String Cheese
Frigo's Cheese Heads are just as good on their own as they are melted into homemade mozzarella sticks, pizza toast, and stuffed peppers. These individually wrapped sticks are easy to pack for summer picnics and camping trips. With 48 individually wrapped sticks in every pack, you'll have plenty on hand whenever snack time rolls around, including midnight cravings.
Purchase Frigo Cheese Heads String Cheese at Sam's Club for about $10.
Member's Mark The Better Nut Bar, Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt
Some Sam's Club customers say these are just as good as KIND bars. There's a reason we named this a Sam's Club dupe reviewers prefer over brand-name ones. The mix of dark chocolate, nuts, and sea salt makes them feel like an indulgent treat. With 24 bars in every box, you'll have plenty to keep on hand for busy mornings or afternoon cravings.
Purchase Member's Mark The Better Nut Bar, Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt at Sam's Club for around $14.
Nabisco Classic Mix Cookie & Cracker, Variety Pack
It's hard to please everyone with just one snack, but this Nabisco variety pack comes pretty close. You get a good mix of cookies (Oreos and Chips Ahoy), cheese crackers (Ritz), and other enjoyable bites (Teddy Grahams and Nutter Butter) whether you're craving something salty or sweet. Sam's Club customers claim that these are ideal for everyone in the family, from kids and teens to adults alike.
Purchase Nabisco Classic Mix Cookie & Cracker, Variety Pack at Sam's Club for about $13.
Member's Mark Organic Popcorn with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sea Salt
As you can tell from our picks, Member's Mark knows how to do snacks — and this popcorn is no exception. For those summer movie nights or weekend getaways, this Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sea Salt popcorn is a must-have. Plus, you can elevate popcorn with ingredients like hot sauce, ranch seasoning, and grated parmesan. Many note that it's their favorite store-bought popcorn.
Purchase Member's Mark Organic Popcorn with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sea Salt at Sam's Club for about $5.