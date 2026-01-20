Sam's Club Does This Nostalgic Snack Better Than The Name Brand, According To Reviewers

For those who remember 1990s foods fondly, you'll be grateful to know there are a number of snacks from the era you can still buy today. Among Sam's Club's selection of Member's Mark dupes is one frozen food offering what has been lauded as a superior choice to its name brand counterpart: the Member's Mark pizza bagels. Scores of positive reviews indicate that the store brand pizza bagels easily outperform Kraft-Heinz Bagel Bites in terms of taste, quality, and, most importantly, price.

Priced around $9.98 for a 72-count box of the frozen snacks, the Member's Mark pizza bagels are an under-$10 Sam's Club food find you shouldn't skip. Compared to a 40-count box of the name brand version, which retails for above $10, the Sam's Club variety is clearly the better deal. Plus, multiple reviews make note that they taste similar, if not better. In an online review, one Sam's Club customer said they "always used to get the name brand" until they found the Member's Mark pizza bagels. They went on to say that they "tried them out and they are better" and that they'll "only buy these from now on."

If that's not enough to sell you on Sam's Club's pizza bagels, another customer review exclaimed, "JUST AS GOOD AS THE BRAND." Multiple others also said that their kids and grandkids loved them. With such enthusiasm for this Sam's Club dupe that outshines the original, it's worth grabbing a box to try for yourself. While you're doing that, you may as well explore the many different options for serving.