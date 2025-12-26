9 Sam's Club Dupes Reviewers Say Outshine The Originals

It seems that grocery prices have been in a continuous downward spiral for years now. But instead of actually going down, prices have continued to climb up and up and up. According to the most recent Consumer Price Index by the U.S. Department of Labor, the cost of coffee is up nearly 19% year over year, and beef is up almost 15%. It's maddening.

We're not here to bog you down with all the details — you're reminded of them every time you walk into the supermarket. We're here to offer a quick solution that can help save you a buck or two. The solution is sniffing out the best grocery dupes. Stores are churning out replicas of your favorite name-brand products and fast food items. They're cheaper and sometimes even better than the originals, and the best place to find them is at a wholesale warehouse like Sam's Club. Under the Member's Mark line, copycat products at the club benefit from generic store brand pricing on top of bulk discount pricing, so you know you're picking up a good deal.

To figure out which Member's Mark lookalikes are not only a good deal, but also of good quality, who better to turn to than real-life members themselves? We dug into product reviews to find the product alternatives that customers swear by across every aisle of the membership club. Here are the Sam's Club dupes that truly deliver more for less.