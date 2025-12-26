9 Sam's Club Dupes Reviewers Say Outshine The Originals
It seems that grocery prices have been in a continuous downward spiral for years now. But instead of actually going down, prices have continued to climb up and up and up. According to the most recent Consumer Price Index by the U.S. Department of Labor, the cost of coffee is up nearly 19% year over year, and beef is up almost 15%. It's maddening.
We're not here to bog you down with all the details — you're reminded of them every time you walk into the supermarket. We're here to offer a quick solution that can help save you a buck or two. The solution is sniffing out the best grocery dupes. Stores are churning out replicas of your favorite name-brand products and fast food items. They're cheaper and sometimes even better than the originals, and the best place to find them is at a wholesale warehouse like Sam's Club. Under the Member's Mark line, copycat products at the club benefit from generic store brand pricing on top of bulk discount pricing, so you know you're picking up a good deal.
To figure out which Member's Mark lookalikes are not only a good deal, but also of good quality, who better to turn to than real-life members themselves? We dug into product reviews to find the product alternatives that customers swear by across every aisle of the membership club. Here are the Sam's Club dupes that truly deliver more for less.
Member's Mark Sports Drinks - Gatorade or Powerade Sports Drinks
Gatorade may be known as the ultimate thirst quencher, and Powerade for its ability to power up athletes, but Sam's Club members are realizing they can get those same performance-enhancing benefits at a better value. The in-warehouse Member's Mark brand offers its own line of sports drinks sold in 24-pack cases, and to say they're well-received would be an understatement. One shopper shared that they are nearly identical to Gatorade, down to their nearly exact nutritional numbers and that the product was a go-to in their household. However, they come at about half the cost, so it's a cost-saving alternative that doesn't skimp in the flavor and hydration department.
They might not come in a ROYGBIV and beyond rainbow of colors like Gatorade or Powerade, but all your classic flavors are accounted for, including mixed berry, orange, and fruit punch. Each of these original 20-ounce bottles contains 140 calories, as well as 270 milligrams of sodium and 80 milligrams of potassium. Your electrolytes are still covered, so don't sweat it (or maybe do). There's also a zero-sugar alternative available in a patriotic red, white, and blue 24-pack of Fruit Punch, Cool Cherry, and Crystal Berry flavors.
Member's Mark Southern Style Chicken Bites - Chick-fil-A Chicken Nuggets
Word on the Sam's Club street is that these Southern Style Chicken Bites are just like Chick-fil-A. And the best part is that you can still have them on Sundays, even when the chicken restaurant is famously closed. They're made with chicken breast and lightly breaded. The secret ingredient, though, is a hint of dill pickle flavoring infused right into the meat — not to mention other herbs and spices. Member's Mark says its clever blend results in a tantalizing tanginess, and shoppers can't help but agree.
One reviewer writes that the pickle flavor is a winner. The same happy customer also noted that the breading was available in the perfect amount, plus the nuggets were tender, came in a good bite size, and cooked up easily. Others talked up the use of real white meat chicken, that it's not processed meat made out to look like animals — as you'll find from competing brands.
The bites go from freezer to plate in just about 12 minutes in the oven or just 5 minutes in the air fryer, straight from the 3-pound bag. You can pair them with the Member's Mark honey mustard and its Southern Style Waffle Fries for the full drive-thru experience. The fries are also known to be nearly a dead ringer for Chick-fil-A's.
Member's Mark BBQ Baked Beans with Brisket - Bush's Baked Beans
"Roll that beautiful bean footage!" Okay, that may be the line from Bush's canned baked beans, but it still applies when it comes to the Member's Mark BBQ Baked Beans, complete with chunks of beef brisket. BBQ connoisseurs are trading in their Bush's and KC-branded beans for this container, and saving money in the process.
Members say you won't get better-tasting store-bought baked beans, and that they're just as good, if not better than a homemade batch. They also note that there's plenty of brisket in every bite, plus you get a smooth barbecue sauce surrounding the beans and yummy undertones of molasses. Molasses is, in fact, hiding in the recipe, as well as brown sugar for extra sweetness. Even more flavor comes in from the ketchup, apple cider vinegar, natural hickory smoke flavor, garlic powder, and other spices (and no high fructose corn syrup or artificial ingredients). The brisket itself is seasoned with a garlic blend, paprika, red and black pepper, and salt.
It's not our job to tell you how to enjoy your beans, but they would make a great side dish alongside a plate of hot dogs, hamburgers, ribs, or grilled chicken. You could even double down with a second helping of brisket.
Member's Mark Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt - Chobani Non-Fat Greek Yogurt
Even though it may not be the most glamorous item you'll add to your double-wide Sam's Club cart, the store's plain nonfat Greek yogurt is one that you won't regret picking up. It's better than other big-name brands like Chobani, according to customers, and is praised for its clean taste and incredibly thick texture. The 40-ounce container holds just cultured pasteurized Grade A nonfat milk. The milk is sourced from cows not treated with rBST, and the yogurt avoids the use of artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors, or preservatives. One member was particularly fond of the tub, noting that it's one of those rare products that stays true to its name. They love that it's real Greek yogurt with plenty of protein, automatically elevating it above competitors that load up their yogurts with sugar and preservatives. Perhaps you should follow their advice and grab two next time you're at the warehouse.
Shoppers eat it regularly, combined with various fruits, chia seeds, honey, or blended into a smoothie for extra creaminess and protein (the yogurt contains 18 grams of protein in every ¾ cup). It can also be used as a healthy alternative in recipes, traded in for sour cream, cream cheese, or even mayonnaise in everything from dips to baked goods.
Member's Mark Wavy Potato Chips - Ruffles Potato Chips
It may ruffle some feathers, but Sam's Club members are in agreement that these wavy potato chips are superior to their name-brand predecessor (aka Ruffles). The potatoes behind the chips come from dependable farmers partnered with the chain. The ingredient list is also short, including just potatoes, vegetable oil (which could be a combination of or any of the following: corn oil, cottonseed oil, or sunflower oil), and salt. So you don't wind up with any unwanted additives or yucky ingredients baked into each wavy ridge.
They are simply the best, according to warehouse members. Shoppers indicated that they were the tastiest plain potato chips they'd snacked on in a long time, pointing out their quintessential salt levels and prominent potato taste. One even admitted to ditching other brands of potato chips after getting hold of these. And yes, that included Ruffles and Lays.
In addition to the classic 16-ounce bag, the wavy delights can also be found included in the Maker's Mark variety chip pack–the pack that some say gives competitors a run for their money. Saddled up next to classic, BBQ, sour cream and onion, and cheddar and sour cream flavors, the classic wavy chips were called out as the favorite of the box, loved for their craveable crunch, quintessential salt levels, and sturdy dippability.
Member's Mark American Cheese Slices - Kraft Singles Cheese Slices
You never quite know when an aggressive grilled toastie craving is going to hit. Sometimes, a heap of American cheese and buttered bread is all you need to feel at peace again, and for all those times, there's Member's Mark cheese slices.
Yes, the slices come in a warehouse-sized 5-pound package, yet Sam's Club members not only assure they're worth it, but also note they're better than the big cheese in this space (cough cough, Kraft). Reviewers say it's now their favorite American cheese. They favor it because it lacks the plasticky quality of other brands (like Kraft), and because it's not individually wrapped, so it helps cut down on single-use plastics. Others love its value and note that it's perfect for sandwiches or burgers. One member admitted to stealing a slice or two to eat on their own whenever it was time to make a sammie — of course, paying the cheese tax to their dog was another part of the ritual.
The cheese is made from real milk, cream, cheese culture, salt, and just a few preservatives and coloring additives. And even if you're not in food service or in a particularly busy household, don't let the 160 slices scare you. Customers note that you can freeze them if you need to, at no detriment to the texture. Just remember to double-bag them to prevent freezer burn!
Member's Mark The Better Nut Bar - KIND Nut Bars
The Better Nut Bars at Sam's Club are just like KIND bars, but even kinder to your wallet. The company isn't exactly sneaky about "borrowing" ideas from the big-name brand. Right down to the flavor and shades of the packaging, the two are nearly identical. Shoppers even admit that if handed one of each, they wouldn't be able to tell the difference. However, many prefer The Better Nut bars because of their lower price point, numerous nutrients, and, of course, the delicious taste.
Fans of the dark chocolate and sea salt variation say they're delicious and unlike other nutrient bars. They satisfy hunger with ease and are a certifiably great buy given the price and quantity. Full of various nuts, seeds, and sweeteners like honey and chocolate, they provide 6 grams of protein per bar yet also keep carbs at a minimum. That adds up to be a sweet little treat, and the best part is that even picky kids, as well as picky husbands, love them too.
The box of nut bars is currently listed on the Sam's Club website at $13.98 for a 24-pack, which works out to just about 58 cents per bar. Compare that to about $1 per bar for the KIND brand, also sold at Sam's Club.
Member's Mark Mini Pizza Bagels - Bagel Bites
It's time for pizza in the morning, evening, and suppertime. That's right. Everyone's favorite '90s childhood snack is available at Sam's Club. Member's Mark is whipping up its own version of Bagel Bites, and customers report they're even tastier than the originals.
The mini pizza bagels come in a 72-count box stuffed with the classic flavor of cheese and pepperoni. That means each petite bagel is covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pork and beef pepperoni bits, and oregano for tasting. They provide a surprising 10 grams of protein per four bites and can be cooked up easily using your method of choice, whether that's baking them in a conventional or toaster oven, or zapping them in the microwave.
Satisfied shoppers say that you won't be sorry giving the cute little bites a try, and recommend toasting them in the toaster oven to get that perfect layer of melty cheese. It's also noted among members that the amount you get for the price is unbeatable, and serving them at parties or get-togethers seems to go over well. With plenty of sauce, generous toppings, and their obvious crowd-pleasing qualities, these no doubt deserve a spot in your freezer.
Member's Mark Broccoli Cheddar Soup - Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup
The broccoli cheddar soup from Panera Bread is like warm and comforting liquid gold. It's infamous at the chain, to the point where it actually inspired a line of broccoli cheddar swimwear (how cheesy is that?). But what if we told you that you could get that same kind of soul-warming goodness for less? Sam's Club shoppers say the Member's Mark broccoli cheddar soup is nearly identical to Panera's — some say it's even better than the name-brand option.
The soup comes in a two-pack of 32-ounce containers, and the kicker is that this two-pack costs less than just one 32-ounce tub of Panera Bread soup at a retailer like Target. It's made with a base of real, slow-simmered vegetable stock, whole milk, butter, and sharp cheddar cheese. It's also chock full of chopped broccoli, matchstick carrots, and sautéed onions. Plus, both Dijon mustard and pepper sauce are thrown in to taste.
Members simply slurp it up. One reviewer, who typically opts for made-from-scratch soups, said it was the best soup they ever bought. Another noted that it put canned soups to shame, and that the big veggie chunks and creamy broth only helped to bolster the great taste. It's a soup that heats up quickly on busy days and that everyone can enjoy.
Methodology
Not every grocery store dupe is created equal. We've all learned that the hard way. Some simply aren't worth the cost savings. But these picks from Sam's Club have been tried, tested, and vouched for by members themselves, so you can feel confident you're not being steered in the wrong direction.
In order to find the best copycat products, we scoured the internet — social media pages, Reddit threads, and other outlets — to find out which Member's Mark food products people were talking about and genuinely loving that had a name-brand match. Then, we went to the Sam's Club site itself to check out the reviews. We only included items that had direct mentions of being better than the name-brand originals, or nearly identical to the original, but with a better price. The result is a pre-approved list curated by customers and real shopping experiences, rather than just hype.