The Grocery Item With The Steepest Price Jump This Year Will Make Your Wallet Wince
There's one grocery item that many adults rely on every morning, and it has seen a steep price increase this year. Americans actually drink more coffee than water, and according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the index for roasted coffee rose 18.9% over the past 12 months, while food-at-home and bakery prices increased only 2.7%
So why exactly did coffee's price jump so drastically in a year? According to CNN Business, one major driver is the current administration's tariffs. It turns out that the U.S. imports most of its coffee primarily from Brazil, and a 50% tariff has hit those imports. This, naturally, increases the cost of coffee. Tariffs have affected many of America's favorite food items, including Italian pasta brands, so coffee isn't the only category taking a hit.
Additionally, due to poor weather conditions and drought in coffee-growing regions such as Brazil and Southeast Asia, coffee yields are low. At the same time, global and American demand for coffee continues to rise. With coffee supply shrinking and demand increasing, it's no wonder the cost of coffee has surged so dramatically.
Coffee demand and prices rise, while not being sustainable
From supermarket coffee beans to ground coffee, to the cup of joe you purchase at your favorite coffee shop, you'll surely feel the price increase. Be prepared that both you and your wallet will keep wincing. According to Food Manufacturing, as of September 2025, Americans are paying an average of $9.14 per pound of ground coffee, and that's 41 percent higher than the price we paid in 2024.
A lot of labor and resources go into filling our cups with coffee. Supplying the world's incredible demand for coffee has not been sustainable. According to CarbonClick, "Approximately one square inch of rainforest is destroyed for every cup of coffee consumed." As consumers, we can help reduce coffee's environmental impact by making sustainable choices. A good first step is to learn how to tell if coffee is sustainable based on the label and to check if coffee brands have sustainable origin stories, like Equator Coffees.