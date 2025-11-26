The Grocery Item With The Steepest Price Jump This Year Will Make Your Wallet Wince

There's one grocery item that many adults rely on every morning, and it has seen a steep price increase this year. Americans actually drink more coffee than water, and according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the index for roasted coffee rose 18.9% over the past 12 months, while food-at-home and bakery prices increased only 2.7%

So why exactly did coffee's price jump so drastically in a year? According to CNN Business, one major driver is the current administration's tariffs. It turns out that the U.S. imports most of its coffee primarily from Brazil, and a 50% tariff has hit those imports. This, naturally, increases the cost of coffee. Tariffs have affected many of America's favorite food items, including Italian pasta brands, so coffee isn't the only category taking a hit.

Additionally, due to poor weather conditions and drought in coffee-growing regions such as Brazil and Southeast Asia, coffee yields are low. At the same time, global and American demand for coffee continues to rise. With coffee supply shrinking and demand increasing, it's no wonder the cost of coffee has surged so dramatically.