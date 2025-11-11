Tariffs Could Kick Your Favorite Italian Pasta Out Of Grocery Stores – Here Are The Impacted Brands

Pasta in Italy isn't the same as the stuff in your pantry. While some might not even notice (or care about) the difference, others swear by the imported Italian pasta brands to get a more authentic experience. Some of those brands, however, might be disappearing from the grocery stores in January 2026, as a result of newly imposed tariffs.

On top of the existing 15% import tax, 13 brands are looking at an extra 91.74% taxation, increasing the overall percentage to 107%. If these tariffs go into effect, the brands will likely have to double the price of their pasta in stores, leading some to consider leaving the U.S. market entirely. The affected brands are: Agritalia, Aldino, Antiche Tradizioni Di Gragnano, Barilla, Gruppo Milo, La Molisana, Pasta Garofalo, Pastificio (Artigiano Cav. Giuseppe Cocco, Chiavenna, Liguori, Sgambaro, Tamma), and even Stanley Tucci's favorite boxed pasta, Rummo.

These specific brands are being hit with the extra tax because the United States Department of Commerce accused them of dumping; a practice where companies sell their exported goods at a lower price than other domestic retailers, therefore undercutting (and potentially dominating) the domestic market. The brands in question are rightfully upset, both by the claims of dumping and the potential added tax, hinting that the tariffs have more to do with broadly blocking imported goods than anything else.