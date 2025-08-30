Why Pasta In Italy Isn't The Same As The Stuff In Your Pantry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can memorize all the types of pasta and when you should be using them, but it won't bring you any closer to solving this mystery: What makes Italian pasta different from the stuff in your pantry? The primary answer is actually written into Italian law. Interestingly, it's a legal requirement for dried Italian pasta to use semolina (also known as durum wheat), and not the standard flour used in American-made pastas. It's exactly this difference that gives pasta in Italy — be it linguine or spaghetti — its signature al-dente chew and the ability to hold its shape. That's not all, though.

When it comes to its cuisine, Italy upholds a colossal focus on quality, not quantity — and that's especially true with its pasta. Italian pasta makers use cold water, slow mixing, and a gradual drying process that takes as long as 50 hours, just to avoid any structural damage and over-stressing of the pasta dough. In contrast, same-sized factories elsewhere can create in three hours what a factory in Italy might produce in a year. With better structural integrity and legally upheld standards, all of these factors make Italian pasta a premium choice.