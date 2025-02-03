Linguine Vs Spaghetti: The Difference Between Long Pastas

True pasta lovers know that the pasta shape you choose for a dish absolutely matters. In fact, some iconic dishes are known by their pasta type, like fettuccine Alfredo or spaghetti carbonara. Each pasta shape comes with a unique texture and defines the final dish. We're taking a closer look at two types of long pasta: linguine and spaghetti. They're both made of wheat flour and water but differ in shape — spaghetti is round and thin, while linguine has a wider and flatter surface. Even though both are very long and fun to twirl on a fork, their history affects which types of pasta sauces they're traditionally served with.

Spaghetti and linguine are very thin because the dough gets extruded through a metal or teflon die, which creates the desired shape and thickness. Strands of linguine are about four millimeters thick, and spaghetti come even thinner. You'll have a hard time making either of these pastas from scratch without a pasta cutting tool because their level of thinness can't really be cut by hand. The Badelite pasta maker machine is the best option for both of them (and other long pasta types), but you could also try a more old-fashioned tool such as the Eppicotispai Chitarra pasta cutter. Now, let's look at which pasta sauces are the best match for linguine and which shine better with spaghetti.