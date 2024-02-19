The Best Type Of Pasta Sauce To Pair With Linguine

Technically, you can pair any shape of pasta with whatever type of sauce you want. However, if you're looking to fine-tune your cooking a little more, there are some noodles that just work better with certain sauce varieties. Conchiglie, for instance, works beautifully with marinara in stuffed pasta dishes, where their shells can soak up all that yummy sauce. On the other hand, you'll want to keep thinner pasta varieties like linguine out of these baked recipes, since they just can't hold your ingredients the same way. This long, thin noodle shape has its own sauce varieties that it works well with.

If you're making a recipe with linguine, choose a smooth sauce that ranges from light to creamy. When you see a dish with these noodles on a restaurant menu, you'll often see it with seafood like shrimp or clams and sauces like Alfredo or white wine — and it turns out, there's a reason why these pairings are so common. Unlike spaghetti, which is cylindrical, linguine is flat and a little wider, so it has more surface area to hold onto rich liquids. But unlike pappardelle, which is much wider, you'll still want to keep your linguine pairings fairly light so they don't overwhelm the noodles.