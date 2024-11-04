15 Pasta Brands With The Highest Quality Ingredients

If it were based on name and packaging alone, Pastificio Di Martino would still be one of the best spaghetti brands around. From its gift-ready aesthetic to a Dolce & Gabbana partnership, Pastificio Di Martino is for fanciful foodies who love high-quality pasta. Pastificio Di Martino is made from 100% Italian durum wheat, PGI Gragnano pasta imported from Italy. PGI Gragnano means Protected Geographical Indication, which exclusively refers to pasta from Gragnano, a town in Italy's Campania region.

Advertisement

Gragnano is the only PGI-certified durum wheat semolina pasta in the world and has been since 2013. It's a special region with a climate uniquely suited to producing high-quality pasta because it's situated directly in the path of a continuous sea breeze that provides moisture. Pasta is made using spring water from the nearby Lattari Mountains and dried for almost 50 hours. Once you cook this pasta secca (or dried pasta) the texture resembles the doughiness of pasta fresca (or fresh pasta).

Pastificio Di Martino is on the pricier end, but nothing is wrong with the occasional splurge. It's pretty easy to find on Amazon, at specialty grocers, and some major supermarkets. You can buy it in bulk, too, just be prepared to pay upwards of $50. If you need inspiration for ways to use this high-quality pasta brand at home, Pastificio Di Martino has a pasta bar and shop called La Devozione in New York.

Advertisement