15 Pasta Brands With The Highest Quality Ingredients
A widely accepted fact is that pasta is the perfect food. It's cheap, can be prepared in endless ways, and is undeniably delicious; the prerequisite trifecta for classic eats. There is, however, a misconception that store-bought pasta is inferior to restaurant-made. You don't have to make reservations at your favorite Italian eatery to enjoy pasta with high-quality ingredients, though. Whether you are a picky pasta eater or simply pinching pennies, your local grocer has a wide selection of premium picks.
Paying a premium is sometimes worth it too, because expensive pasta tastes so much better. By choosing a cheaper option over a pricier brand with better ingredients, your tagliatelle might be so-so when it could be superb. There is a noticeable difference in taste and texture between generic store-bought and varieties made with care and love. That said, you also don't have to go broke to enjoy high-quality pasta — there are affordable options, too. Here is a list of pasta brands totally worth adding to your next grocery list.
Pastificio Di Martino
If it were based on name and packaging alone, Pastificio Di Martino would still be one of the best spaghetti brands around. From its gift-ready aesthetic to a Dolce & Gabbana partnership, Pastificio Di Martino is for fanciful foodies who love high-quality pasta. Pastificio Di Martino is made from 100% Italian durum wheat, PGI Gragnano pasta imported from Italy. PGI Gragnano means Protected Geographical Indication, which exclusively refers to pasta from Gragnano, a town in Italy's Campania region.
Gragnano is the only PGI-certified durum wheat semolina pasta in the world and has been since 2013. It's a special region with a climate uniquely suited to producing high-quality pasta because it's situated directly in the path of a continuous sea breeze that provides moisture. Pasta is made using spring water from the nearby Lattari Mountains and dried for almost 50 hours. Once you cook this pasta secca (or dried pasta) the texture resembles the doughiness of pasta fresca (or fresh pasta).
Pastificio Di Martino is on the pricier end, but nothing is wrong with the occasional splurge. It's pretty easy to find on Amazon, at specialty grocers, and some major supermarkets. You can buy it in bulk, too, just be prepared to pay upwards of $50. If you need inspiration for ways to use this high-quality pasta brand at home, Pastificio Di Martino has a pasta bar and shop called La Devozione in New York.
Taste Republic
Gluten-free pasta doesn't have a reputation as being delicious. One must often compromise on texture and taste for this so-called healthier alternative. Taste Republic, however, makes fresh gluten-free pasta that manages to capture the consistency of the real thing. The brand offers a wide range of pasta for different dietary lifestyles — all made in a certified gluten-free facility. Other than the tortelloni and ravioli, each is Kosher Certified by the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America. There are also paleo-friendly and certified organic options. Taste Republic uses brown rice flour, which is high in protein and fiber, and has grain-free varieties with chickpeas, lentils, and cauliflower.
According to our ranking, it's the best gluten-free pasta brand you'll find in the grocery. An estimated 78 million people in the U.S. live with celiac disease, and growing awareness has spurred an increase in gluten-free food options. It's the perfect time to try Taste Republic's linguini, it not only beats the gluten-free allegations but does so at a decent price. Find this high-quality pasta brand on Amazon in bulk or in the grocery store's refrigerated section. From spinach fettuccine to plant-based cheese tortellini and fusilli, there's a wide selection to try.
Faella
This high-quality brand also hails from the town of Gragnano, where Italy's dried pasta originates. Popular pasta styles like spaghetti and penne, which are enjoyed worldwide, were invented in this small Italian town — which further cements it as special. Toothsome, wheaty, and nothing like your average store-bought variety, Faella is what true pasta-ficionados eat. It undergoes a meticulous process to earn its PGI product label that gives it a rough texture that helps sauces cling better. The brand uses only 100% Italian semola, which also comes from durum wheat, but unlike the coarser semolina, it is twice-milled (known as rimacinata) to give it a super fine ground consistency. Pasta is formed using bronze dies and then dried for a minimum of two days at a super-low temperature.
Faella is protein-rich with a tough consistency that can withstand boiling temperatures. That's how you get that delicious al dente bite. Besides high-quality ingredients, Faella offers a wide range of unique pasta styles like the twisty-shaped gemelli, the penne-like genovesine, the tubular sedani, and more. There is a caveat, however; Faella is not a cheap brand. A single pack of spaghetti will cost you around $10. For an authentic taste of Italy, though, we definitely recommend treating yourself.
Patagonia Provisions
It's not every day that a popular backpack brand ventures into the land of nutritious food products, but Patagonia Provisions' is just a natural extension of its parent company's health and wellness ethos. Patagonia's high-quality pasta is made with only two ingredients: Kernza flour and organic durum wheat; Kernza is a type of intermediate wheatgrass developed by The Land Institute, a research organization that explores regenerative alternatives to destructive farming practices. Thus, this pasta is grown using regenerative organic farming, a sustainability practice that restores soil.
It's a perennial grain with eight times the insoluble fiber as regular wheat and is protein and antioxidant-rich. Patagonia Provision's pasta has the deliciously nutty wheat taste you love with a sturdy texture that grabs ahold of sauces and seasonings, ensuring that every bite is sufficiently flavored. This is one of the most affordable high-quality pastas on this list, too. There is one downside, however, and that's the limited selection. Patagonia Provisions only makes organic fusilli, shells, and penne. Find it on Amazon and at retailers nationwide.
Rustichella D'Abruzzo
This family-owned pasta brand has been producing high-quality noodles since 1981, with a recipe that can be traced back to 1924. The typical industrial process dries pasta at temperatures around 90 degrees for only 4 to 5 hours. However, Rustichella D'Abruzzo dries pasta for 50 hours at 35 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit, using gluten-rich durum wheat semolina made with fresh mountain water. It makes pasta tough and more porous, giving it a distinctive wheaty flavor, and thecoarse sauce-grabbing texture Italian pasta is famous for.
To call Rustichella D'Abruzzo high-quality is an understatement, it's even been on the White House's menu. Rustic, hearty, and protein-rich, it's a pasta made to elevate your everyday recipes. If you're into fun-shaped noodles, this brand offers a wide selection of unique ones like baskets, rooster crests, and stars, and even interesting flavor-infused ones like pumpkin and mango paccherini and fruitti di bosco (fruit of the forest). Popular styles like spaghetti, penne, rigatoni, and others are also available. You can purchase Rustichella D'Abruzzo online and from major supermarkets. It isn't as pricey as others on this list, but not the cheapest either.
Whole Foods
One addition to this list that may surprise you is the fresh pasta from Whole Foods. It sells high-quality dried and fresh pasta in bulk of every popular shape and for all dietary lifestyles. Prices vary from Whole Foods location to location, in general, but expect to pay somewhere around $6. The dried can be found in the bulk foods section, while the fresh is located by the prepared foods.
Whole Foods does not share what ingredients are used, but first-hand reviews say its fresh pasta is noticeably superior to its dried. If you like dried pasta, try the radiatori and whole wheat campanelle, which is silky and has an appealing, noshable taste. If you prefer fresh, there is plain pasta, ravioli, stuffed rigatoni, and others. Whole Foods offers more seasonal and gourmet options for its fresh pasta too; the butternut squash ravioli with ricotta cheese, sage, nutmeg, brown sugar, and cinnamon is one example.
Whole Food's 365 dried pasta costs more but tastes close to restaurant-level, while the fresh is super affordable compared to the average Italian market. Whole Foods offers some of the best bang for your buck around, but you can only get it in-store.
Garofalo
This award-winning Italian brand has been making high-quality Gragnano pasta since 1789. Though Italian, Garofalo started selling abroad before launching in the country in 2001. Fast forward to today and it's one of Italy's most popular pasta brands. Fortunately for you pasta lovers, Garofalo is sold in 60 countries worldwide, which makes it easy to find.
Its ingredients are what separates it from other affordable brands, though. Garofalo's pasta undergoes several steps before being approved for sale; wheat must successfully pass inspection from farmers, partner mills, and inside the Garofalo factory. It's made from top-quality "Desert Durum" semolina grown in Arizona, with grains imported from Australia and Italy. Arizona's climate is ideal for reducing exposure to rain and harsh temperatures, which removes the need for pesticides.
Flavorwise, it is eggless yet has a subtle eggy and wheaty taste with a bouncy texture perfect for dousing with creamy sauces. To assure the utmost quality, Garofalo traces the manufacturing and distribution route of its wheat, which lets customers know its place of origin, and if you enter your pasta's expiration date on its website, you can access detailed ingredient information. Think that all of this quality assurance costs an arm and leg? Think again. Garofalo pasta is super affordable and easy to find on Amazon and at grocery stores.
Al Bronzo Barilla
Barilla is already known as one of the higher-quality pasta brands. In 2022, however, it decided to get fancy with a new premium pasta line called Al Bronzo Barilla. Al Bronzo means "by the bronze," and refers to the traditional bronze die used to form pasta shapes. Many popular boxed brands use Teflon-coated die made of cheaper metal. Rustic-style pasta comes from the former while Teflon die produces clean-cut pasta.
From its ingredients and texture to its snazzy red packaging, Al Bronzo is an elevated statement. Dough is formed using a proprietary blend of high-quality non-GMO, responsibly sourced semolina wheat, and is loaded with protein on top of that. The new line offers six pasta styles to choose from: bucatini, mezzi rigatoni, penne rigate, fusilli, spaghetti, and linguine. Barilla's Al Bronzo spaghetti and others can be purchased at major grocery stores or in bulk on Amazon.
DeLallo
The founder of DeLallo was called "The Salami Man." He was given the name by miners, who purchased Italian grocery products from him during the early days of his brand. Today, DeLallo is one of Pittsburgh's premier go-tos for authentic Italian goods and ingredients. From savory sauces and antipasti to Italian desserts, and of course, high-quality pasta. DeLallo offers an extensive range of styles, some for every dietary type. Its traditional pasta comes from gluten and protein-rich wheat, mixed with spring water, and formed with bronze dies. Along with pasta made from durum wheat, there are gluten-free, whole wheat, and organic options.
Most of DeLallo's pasta is Non-GMO, all-natural, and vegan-friendly, too. It has the sandpapery texture that high-quality pasta is known to have. It even makes unique artisan-shaped styles like the crinkle-cut mafaldine, the scroll-shaped casarecce, and the spiral-shaped riccioli. Find DeLallo in bulk on Amazon or single packs at most supermarkets. This premium pick may make your wallet thinner, but your stomach will be filled with satisfaction.
Jovial
With a name like Jovial, eating this high-quality pasta is bound to put a smile on your tummy. Jovial is another gluten-free brand that subverts expectations. You're likely to mistake it for regular durum wheat, as it doesn't have the grainy, brittle consistency gluten-free foods often do. From its bronze-cut texture to its fresh wheat taste, Jovial is a top pick for those looking to lower gluten intake or with allergies. When it comes to dietary lifestyles, it's one of the most considerable, transparent brands on this list. Its website features an extensive chart that breaks down allergen information for each of its products.
Whether you only consume certified organic, prefer non-GMO, participate in Project Detox, or are Kosher, Jovial has something for you. This is the pasta brand you didn't know you needed — imported from Italy and owned by a husband and wife duo who care about using healthy ingredients while sharing an authentic Italian experience. You can find Jovial on Amazon or at most major grocery stores. The brand also sells pasta sauces, beans, flour, and olive oil.
Cipriani
If celebrity chef Ina Garten recommends it, we've gotta try it. Cipriani is the high-quality boxed pasta she keeps in her pantry. Garten says it has a dried pasta consistency but compares the taste to fresh. Inside a beautifully designed aqua blue box, Cipriani Tagliarelle is a carefully crafted pasta made from premium durum wheat semolina and egg. According to Garten, "It cooks in 3 minutes, and it's just fabulous," which confirms the website's description. These hearty noodles retain bite when boiled, delivering a toothsome tastiness that absorbs sauces, ensuring deliciousness in each bite.
Garten likes to flavor it with white truffle butter, which you can easily replicate at home with this classic truffle cream pasta recipe. But you can also put a cheesy seafood spin on Cipriani Tagliarelle with this shrimp linguine alfredo recipe. Or, after you recover from this brand's considerable price tag, keep it traditional with homemade tomato sauce. Amazon carries Cipriani Tagliarelle in bulk and most grocery stores sell it as well.
Giadzy
Giada De Laurentiis is a respected source for authentic, yet inventive Italian food. After years of sharing the far-reaching world of Italian cuisine with her dedicated fanbase, Giada decided to launch a pasta line under her food and lifestyle brand, Giadzy. The new line was the first offering of in-house pasta made in and imported from Abruzzo, Italy. The aforementioned Rustichella D'Abruzzo also comes from the region, which is one of the country's premier pasta producers. Popular brands like De Cecco and Delverde both originate there as well.
Giadzy's pasta line features a wide selection of shapes, from everyday classics like spaghetti and pappardelle to less common ones like ziti rigati and stelline. Giadzy pasta is made from organically grown semolina that's combined with pure spring water from the base of the Majella range. The texture has sauce-ready bumpiness, the aroma and taste are sweet and wheaty, and the experience is authentically Italian. Find double-packs of Giadzy's spaghetti and others on Amazon.
De Cecco
De Cecco secured its title as one of the best high-quality pasta brands on store shelves. Along with being a boxed pasta that Ina Garten swears by, De Cecco is an affordably-priced award winner. It's a time-tested brand with nearly 150 years of experience. Italian-made and bronze-cut, De Cecco offers a variety of pasta styles for particular palates. There is semolina wheat and egg for the purists, and also gluten-free, organic, and whole wheat options. De Cecco also makes kamut (or khorasan) wheat pasta as well.
Khorasan wheat is an ancient grain from Egypt that's been referred to as "King Tut Wheat." It's a nutrient-dense grain filled with protein, dietary fiber, B vitamins, manganese, and iron. If you've chosen cheaper options over De Cecco up to this point, now is a great time to try this premium pasta brand. Thankfully, De Cecco is a household name, so unlike others that can only be purchased in bulk, you can buy single packs of pasta on Amazon.
Dreamfields
The pasta that Dreamfields makes is the stuff of ... well, dreams. Pun aside, this isn't your ordinary brand. Not only is it healthier, it has attracted a cult following. What makes Dreamfields special are the ingredients it uses. Its pasta is particularly rich in fiber, specifically prebiotic fiber, which simultaneously aids digestion while promoting gut health. Compared to an everyday brand like Barilla, which has just 3 grams per serving in its spaghetti, Dreamfields' pasta provides 5 grams per 2-ounce serving.
Health isn't the only perk this pasta offers, though, it receives flying colors in the taste department. Dreamfields is made from durum wheat and has a flavor similar to traditional pasta with a subtle sweetness. We are pretty confident that you'll enjoy it, and clearly, Dreamfields is too, as it offers a money-back guarantee. The brand makes traditional pasta styles only that are bronze-cut, though has a smoother texture than the usual rustic. You can buy Dreamfields in bulk on Amazon and at grocery stores.
La Molisana
This century-old brand knows a thing or two about making high-quality pasta. La Molisana has been winning awards since 1927, long before any of us tasted our first fork-spooled bite of spaghetti. And it's still receiving awards, recently winning 2024's Primo premio Brands Award. With a long list of accolades, you can expect a crave-worthy pasta experience. La Molisana uses 70% durum wheat semolina and 30% low-sodium water with low mineral content from the Matese springs for its pasta, which is given the bronze-die treatment and then dried for three to 10 hours, depending on the pasta type.
The process gives La Molisana's pasta its sauce-friendly coarse texture and protein-richness, along with a distinctive golden color and deliciously robust wheaty scent. From its density to its taste, it's a high-quality pasta brand that stands apart from the rest. It holds well when boiled and delivers the delectable al dente bite premium pasta is supposed to have. If you consider yourself a true pasta-phile, La Molisana is a must-try. It's available in bulk on Amazon, where it can cost a pretty penny, though you can also find it reasonably priced at most major grocery stores. The brand makes organic and gluten-free pasta, too.