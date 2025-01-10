The Sustainable Origin Story Of Equator Coffees

Though Equator Coffees was named for the globe-encircling area in which all of the world's coffee is grown and harvested, the company's founders have set out to redefine the way in which coffee businesses operate and coffee beans are sourced. Sustainability and social responsibility have been brewed into the fabric of the company since its humble beginnings in a California garage in the 1990s. Four years after its conception, Equator Coffees became Fair Trade Certified, and in 2011, the Californian roaster was the first of its kind to become a Certified B Corporation. These affiliations aren't the only ways the business has been forging ahead with sustainability as its compass.

Recently, in 2024, Equator launched its own Regenerative Organic Blend, a mix made up of coffees harvested under the umbrella of what is known as regenerative agriculture, a series of holistic farming practices in which the ecosystem is viewed as interconnected and farming methods seek to alleviate the impact and effects of climate change while producing quality products. This is one of the first coffees produced in this way that has been brought to market and made commercially available. The blend evolves with the seasons, as farmers look to maintain soil health and promote biodiversity while mindfully harvesting crops.