6 Sam's Club Prepared Foods That Might Just Taste Better Than Takeout
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If you're a member of Sam's Club, you're probably familiar with the chain's extensive selection of groceries and household essentials. This membership-only retail giant is often compared to Costco for its value and bulk buying potential, but Sam's Club has built a loyal following of its own, with many customers firmly arguing that the store simply does it better in some aspects. One area in particular where this retailer shines is its prepared foods section, where you'll find everything from freshly made pizzas and microwavable curries to vibrant salads and decadent sushi platters. Many of these convenient buys come highly praised by shoppers, with some even deemed delicious enough to replace takeout versions.
While the diversity of the Sam's Club prepared food section is part of its appeal, the varied choices can also make it tricky to know which products are actually worth picking up. So, to find out which items stand out above the rest, we sought out the opinions of those who know best — devoted Sam's Club customers. By digging into online reviews, we identified six top picks. Each product has received excellent feedback from taste testers, in terms of flavor, convenience, and overall value. Add these fan favorites to your cart, and you'll be well on your way to a restaurant-worthy meal without the price tag.
Member's Mark Mediterranean Kale Pasta Salad
A true star of the Sam's Club prepared foods section, this Mediterranean Kale Pasta Salad comes from the chain's private-label Member's Mark brand. It might look like any other prepared salad, but this leafy blend has received countless rave reviews from customers. It's a moreish combination of al dente pasta, shredded kale, sweet-tart sun-dried tomatoes, and a sharp and tangy blend of feta and Parmesan. Then, to tie everything together, there's an aromatic basil-garlic dressing, which coats every morsel in bright, herby deliciousness.
Customers love the tangy freshness of this salad, and the pops of sweetness from the sun-dried tomatoes are a real hit. "This is literally the best salad I've ever eaten!" wrote one fan on Sam's Club website, while on Reddit, a shopper admitted, "I brought some to a friend's house. After eating it, she drove right to Sam's Club and signed up." Some reviewers insist that the salad will convert even the most stubborn of kale sceptics, making it a go-to for serving at summer parties, potlucks, or barbecues.
Nutritious, convenient, and wonderfully versatile, this salad will pair beautifully with a whole host of proteins, such as Mediterranean grilled chicken, lemon-garlic salmon, or crispy baked tofu. You can absolutely spruce it up with extra garnishes like toasted pecans or juicy pomegranate seeds.
Member's Mark Chicken Pot Pie
This classic chicken pot pie is the ultimate family-friendly dinner, and you won't have to spend hours in the kitchen to enjoy its irresistible savory taste. It's a Sam's Club staple that's widely dubbed as a restaurant-quality shortcut meal that delivers on taste, texture, and ease of prep. The premade pie features a buttery crust and a hearty combination of shredded chicken, carrots, and peas. Once oven-baked, it comes out gloriously golden, with the rich filling bubbling away beneath the crisp lattice top.
In one of the many glowing reviews on the Sam's Club website, a customer wrote, "Frankly, it's better than most "from-scratch" versions I've tried at sit-down restaurants," calling the pie "the gold standard of store-bought comfort food." Others praise the flakiness of the crust and the generous amount of chicken, as well as the traditional, homestyle taste. The enthusiasm continued on Reddit, where one user added, "The chicken pot pie from Sam's Club has the highest approval rating of any dinner across the 6 people in my household." So, it seems you truly can't go wrong with this wholesome pick.
To transform a piping hot slice of this pie into a well-rounded meal, consider pairing it with some steamed greens like broccoli, peas, or asparagus. You could also freshen things up with a side of herby lemon vinaigrette salad, which would cut through the richness of the pie's luscious filling brilliantly.
Member's Mark Italian Herb Grilled Chicken Breasts
Costco might be considered the king of precooked poultry products, but one product unique to Sam's Club is the Member's Mark Italian Herb Grilled Chicken Breasts. The tender flame-grilled meat has been marinated in rosemary, basil, and garlic, giving it a rich, herbaceous flavor. And, since it's already been prepped and cooked, it requires nothing more than a quick reheat in the oven or microwave, making it a wonderfully low-effort option. This is another top-rated product from the prepared foods range that consistently impresses customers with its tender texture and flavorful herb coating.
Customers say it is the best thing the store sells, and on Sam's Club website, the item has received over 1,000 five-star reviews. Comments range from those who praise the seasoning and confirm that even picky eaters love this option to a simple yet unmistakable claim that this is the best chicken they have ever had. Many have also shared their go-to serving suggestions, such as slicing the meat and tossing it into salads and pastas, or adding it to sandwiches with a generous dollop of mayo. This herby chicken serves as the perfect protein-rich base for building a quick, healthy meal, so you can enjoy something nutritious and satisfying no matter how busy your day is looking.
Member's Mark Cheese Manicotti
Fans of Italian-inspired comfort food will love this delightfully cheesy, sauce-smothered manicotti. It's another hit from the Member's Mark range, that has a strong reputation among shoppers. Manicotti is essentially extra-large, tube-shaped pasta that's been stuffed with a seasoned cheese filling and baked in a tangy tomato sauce. Sam's Club describes its version as "creamy, cheesy, saucy and deeply satisfying", and if that's not enough to tempt you, a quick browse of customer reviews will have you sold.
We saw the Sam's manicotti recommended in multiple Reddit discussions, and it's been commended on other platforms too. One Instagram reviewer highlighted the fresh, well-seasoned taste of the ricotta filling, noting that this was "fantastically cheesy, oozing out after being cooked". The tomato sauce also offers a robust flavor with plenty of aromatic depth, while the mozzarella topping creates the ultimate "ooey-gooey, melty experience". Over on the Sam's Club website, countless customers said the manicotti had become a regular in their dinner rotation, and one described it as a restaurant-worthy meal.
This prepared pasta will taste great alongside variety of fresh and hearty sides. Mop up the sauce with some crispy garlic bread or fluffy focaccia, or add a pop of color to your plate with some citrusy sauteed green beans, roasted Mediterranean veggies, or a side of peppery arugula salad.
Member's Mark Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli
Fresh pasta can be hit and miss, but Sam's Club's Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli is a reliable choice that's sure to impress. This product has the seal of approval from an array of satisfied shoppers, who appreciate the fuss-free prep method, tender texture, and creamy taste. The pasta strikes the perfect balance between lightness and richness, and it's incredibly versatile too, shining with a quick drizzle of oil or butter, or smothered in your favorite pasta sauce.
Sam's Club reviewers call these cheesy parcels "simply the best" and "great for last minute dinner needs". One fan's enthusiasm was especially clear. "These are VERY, VERY good raviolis. They are better than homemade!" Others noted that leftovers also held up well.
After a quick boil, the ravioli is ready to customize. Try stirring it with a creamy Alfredo or herby marinara, perhaps finishing things off with a sprinkling of freshly grated Parmesan. A drizzle of pesto would also go down a treat, while coating the pasta in brown butter would inject plenty of nutty richness.
Member's Mark by FujiSan Akita Sushi Roll Party Tray
Grocery store sushi has something of a reputation for being a bit underwhelming, but Sam's Clubs famous sushi platters are surprisingly well-regarded among shoppers. One standout from the Member's Mark range is the FujiSan Akita Sushi Roll Party Tray, and this product delivers excellent value. Priced at around $25, the tray includes a whopping 44 pieces of sushi, plus the classic accompaniments of soy sauce, ginger, and wasabi. This makes it an ideal option for anyone looking to feed a crowd on a budget.
The customer feedback on this product is overwhelmingly positive, and hundreds of happy shoppers have taken to the Sam's Club review section to share their thoughts. "It's always fresh and tastes great," wrote one reviewer, adding that "the variety offers something for everyone." Others agreed, with the hype confirmed by comments that praised consistency and value, while customers also spoke highly of the variety and overall flavor, confirming there are no leftovers with this sushi tray.
There are plenty of other sushi platters to choose from at Sam's Club, too, from fresh California rolls and crispy shrimp tempura to light, vegetarian-friendly options. The smaller 10-piece packs are great for a quick lunch on the go, while the 20-piece trays are an ideal light dinner for two.
Methodology
Finding the very best prepared foods at Sam's Club involved careful research, and online customer reviews were a great help. We browsed multiple platforms, including Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, and the trusty review section of the Sam's Club website, to find out what shoppers loved. These six picks were our standouts. All earned strong approval in terms of flavor and value, and many were likened to homemade or restaurant versions of the same dish. So, if you're looking to widen your repertoire of low-effort, budget-friendly meals, we highly recommend giving these premade favorites a try.