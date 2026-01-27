This $25 Sushi Party Tray At Sam's Club Is An Unbeatable Deal, According To Customers

The overwhelming majority of online comments focus on the FujiSan Akita tray being an incredible deal. "This was oh so delicious," one TikTok user said, before noting it was both "such a great value and pretty good sushi." Similarly, shoppers on the Sam's Club site also raved about the quality, with one customer saying it "always tastes fresh and on par with sushi that you get from restaurants." Meanwhile, a second went so far as to exclaim that "it's better than in the restaurants," while a third person said their family who eats at high-end sushi restaurants "love" the platter and were "shocked at the [price]."

Others mentioned that the FujiSan Akita tray is always a crowd-pleaser at gatherings. One commenter, who said they "have yet to find a more delicious roll even in a restaurant," wrote that this sushi gets "gobbled right up" whenever they take it to house parties. Meanwhile, a reviewer who bought it for their New Year's Eve party wrote, "[the tray] was fabulous," before adding that "everyone enjoyed it and we will do that again."

That said, there are some reviews from people saying they wish the platter had more kinds of sushi. But, as one of these critics noted, the sushi was still "fresh and delicious," before echoing that it's "an amazing platter, especially for the price." Another complaint? It sells out fast. So, the next time you see the FujiSan Akita tray, you should probably make sure to grab it while you can.