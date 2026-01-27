This $25 Sushi Party Tray At Sam's Club Is An Unbeatable Deal, According To Customers
Sushi is a food that many consider an art form. It requires incredible precision and years of intense training to make, as well as an eye for aesthetics and impeccable technique. Even the slightest cut can make all the difference, which is part of the reason you should be wary of grocery store sushi. But while it's easy to side-eye that California roll sitting in an open cooler, there's one grocery store that's apparently doing it right. And according to customers, it's more than just tasty sushi — it's also a massive steal.
If you're a frequent Sam's Club customer, you probably know that one of the biggest Sam's Club mistakes you can make is to skip over generic Member's Mark items. This is particularly true when it comes to the FujiSan Akita party tray, which comes with 44 pieces of sushi made using sashimi-grade fish. Made fresh daily by an on-site sushi chef, the platter comes packed with ebi shrimp nigiri and four types of sushi rolls, including a tempura shrimp roll, California roll, Spicy California roll, and California crunch roll. And with close to 4,000 reviews and a 4.5-star average rating on the Sam's Club website, it's clear that the FujiSan Akita tray is a Sam's Club item that should always be in your cart – especially when it costs only $25. As one customer wrote, "I have probably ordered this tray around five times since writing this review. The amount of vinegar in the rice is perfect [and] the ingredients are always fresh." They added, "I highly recommend this sushi tray."
Restaurant-quality sushi at warehouse prices
The overwhelming majority of online comments focus on the FujiSan Akita tray being an incredible deal. "This was oh so delicious," one TikTok user said, before noting it was both "such a great value and pretty good sushi." Similarly, shoppers on the Sam's Club site also raved about the quality, with one customer saying it "always tastes fresh and on par with sushi that you get from restaurants." Meanwhile, a second went so far as to exclaim that "it's better than in the restaurants," while a third person said their family who eats at high-end sushi restaurants "love" the platter and were "shocked at the [price]."
Others mentioned that the FujiSan Akita tray is always a crowd-pleaser at gatherings. One commenter, who said they "have yet to find a more delicious roll even in a restaurant," wrote that this sushi gets "gobbled right up" whenever they take it to house parties. Meanwhile, a reviewer who bought it for their New Year's Eve party wrote, "[the tray] was fabulous," before adding that "everyone enjoyed it and we will do that again."
That said, there are some reviews from people saying they wish the platter had more kinds of sushi. But, as one of these critics noted, the sushi was still "fresh and delicious," before echoing that it's "an amazing platter, especially for the price." Another complaint? It sells out fast. So, the next time you see the FujiSan Akita tray, you should probably make sure to grab it while you can.