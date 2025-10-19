The 11 Grocery Products You Should Always Buy At Sam's Club
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Make a weekly grocery haul at Sam's Club part of your routine, and you'll be surprised at how much stress you save yourself. By buying in bulk, you reduce the risk of having to go back for groceries later in the week, and with so much shelf space, Sam's Club can introduce you to a wide variety of brands, including its in-house brand, Member's Mark.
Sam's Club may not be where you want to buy all your groceries, though. For instance, you might not find many brand options for almond milk, and we don't recommend trying Member's Mark almond milk, either. But arrive with the right shopping list, and you'll leave Sam's Club a happy camper. In this article, we will introduce you to a handful of categories that we suggest buying at the warehouse club store, suggesting specific products along the way.
In creating this list, we considered previously published rankings and reviews, as well as the online feedback given by customers. We primarily featured categories offering a wide variety of brands and products. For most categories, a healthy range of price points is represented as well. Finally, specifically recommended products may not be available at every Sam's Club location, as availability and stock often vary from store to store.
Seafood
Sam's Club is widely recognized for having a great selection of sustainably sourced seafood. You can find seafood in multiple forms across the store, including in shelf-stable tins and in packages housed in the frozen section. Much of the seafood sold at Sam's Club is raw, but you can also find value-added products like Live Ocean's sweet Thai chili butter Coho salmon. That said, there are some caveats you ought to keep in mind while shopping. For one, tuna might not be the most ethical choice at Sam's Club.
However, if you want to shop more consciously, you can look for third-party certifications and research brands individually. For example, after reading about Ocean Legacy's sustainability efforts and work with the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership, you might consider purchasing a 1-pound tub of the brand's wild caught premium lump crab meat. Additionally, we did give this product top ranks on the basis of flavor and texture when compared to six other canned crab meat brands. Or maybe the Member's Mark steelhead trout filet has your name on it, given that it sports a label denoting its gold standard sustainable seafood certification. Customers reviewed this product well, too, saying that it is a good alternative to salmon, grills beautifully, and turns out wonderfully when baked in the oven.
Yogurt
If you are shopping for a family, buying large tubs of yogurt is one of the best ways to prevent having to take unnecessary trips to the grocery store. Depending on your Sam's Club location, you might be able to grab a 40-ounce tub of non-fat plain Greek yogurt from Chobani or a 48-ounce tub of homestyle Indian dahi (whole milk yogurt) from Desi Natural. That's about seven to eight servings per container, respectively. The 48-ounce honey vanilla whole milk Greek yogurt sold under the Member's Mark label is also a customer favorite.
However, if you need your yogurt to conveniently travel in lunchboxes or to the office, variety packs of single-serving containers may be the ticket. Thankfully, these are a pretty standard offering across stores. Chobani variety packs, for instance, include flavors like strawberry, blueberry, peach, and black cherry. You might also be able to find Chobani Greek yogurt drinks and Chobani Flip variety packs, which include yogurt and crunchy toppings in each single-serving cup. Oikos is another brand that offers Greek yogurt variety packs at Sam's Club, while Yoplait and Activia both offer low-fat yogurt variety packs.
Salad fixings
If you tend to throw together a salad every day for lunch or serve it to your family each night at dinner, Sam's Club is an excellent spot to stock up on salad greens in bulk. From 2-pound packages of Taylor Farms' garden salad to 16-ounce containers of Earthbound Farm's organic spring mix, you will be able to find plenty of leafy greens to construct salads of your own choosing. You can also pick up salad toppings at Sam's Club, including classic dressings like Hidden Valley Ranch and Olive Garden's Signature Italian dressing. Meanwhile, Member's Mark seasoned croutons and crumbled bacon will lend additional layers of texture and flavor to your salad.
Alternatively, salad kits are available and can make meal prep a breeze. For example, Taylor Farm's Caesar salad kit will please those who are wild about bacon, while Member's Mark Southwest chopped salad kit will make an excellent accompaniment to any Tex-Mex or Mexican dish.
Even if you aren't a salad lover, you still might want to toss a 16-ounce container of Earthbound Farm's organic baby spinach into your cart. Spinach wilts down so much during the cooking process that you will need quite a bit of it for recipes like spanakopita and creamed spinach.
Party trays
Hosting a party or catering a group meal? Sam's Club has got you covered with various freshly prepared party trays. The Member's Mark sun-dried tomato chicken wrap pinwheels, for example, are among the best sandwiches you'll find at a grocery store. With 21 grams of protein per serving, they are an easy way to add some nutritional balance to your spread. Another great savory option is the Member's Mark by FujiSan Akita sushi roll party tray. It contains 40 pieces of sushi rolls in four flavors — spicy California, California, tempura shrimp, and California crunch — as well as four pieces of ebi shrimp nigiri. This tray comes with soy sauce, ginger, and wasabi, so that you don't have to buy large condiment bottles, either.
Straddling the line between sweet and savory, the Member's Mark fruit and cheese tray would be excellent for adding a pop of color to your party table. Featuring grapes, strawberries or apples, cheddar cheese, and Colby Jack cheese, it would perform well at a party where wine is being served. Finally, for dessert, consider adding the Member's Mark assorted cookie tray to your cart. It is piled with 18 oatmeal raisin cookies, 18 chocolate chunk cookies, 12 white chunk macadamia cookies, and 36 mini candy cookies. That means no more standing at the oven for hours as you empty and refill cookie sheets!
Coffee
Member's Mark is one of the grocery store brands that offers the best coffee, and while the selection may be narrow, it might nevertheless satisfy you with its affordability and high quality. If you drink one cup of joe each day, a single box of French roast coffee pods could last you 100 days. This dark roast coffee is Fair Trade Certified, and part of the proceeds go back to Coopertiva de los Andes, a group of farmers and growers in Colombia who use the money to provide for their families and grow their communities. If the dark, smoky notes of this coffee are too powerful for your taste buds, try a seasonal variety pack; the fall edition contains sweet flavors like salted caramel mocha and pecan praline. Or maybe the decaf Colombian Supremo pods are what you need for your afternoon pick-me-ups. In addition to single-serving pods, Member's Mark offers whole bean coffee and ground coffee in bags.
Besides Member's Mark, popular brands like Folger's, Maxwell House, and Peet's also sell coffee at Sam's Club. For those short on time, but lacking a single-serve brewing machine, instant coffee is not off the table, nor are bottles of cold brew concentrate. You can even buy nootropic coffee from Sam's Club for an extra boost.
Flour
If you are an avid home baker, you might find yourself frequently running out of flour. Indeed, it's a cringey predicament to make it halfway through a recipe and realize you don't have enough of the main ingredient. That's why you should buy flour in bulk from Sam's Club. For most traditional bread recipes, you'll find your needs met with all-purpose flour and bread flour (the two are not the same and have distinct purposes). A 12-pound bag of Gold Medal all-purpose flour could find its way into your cart easily enough, but you may need help lifting the 25-pound bag of Member's Mark all-purpose flour. Meanwhile, King Arthur Baking Company offers bread flour in 10-pound bags, while Member's Mark offers it in 25-pound bags.
Not everyone is partial to wheat-based flour, however, and Sam's Club is accommodating of that. The supermarket has made room on the shelves for King Arthur Baking Company, which offers a 5-pound bag of gluten-free flour that consists of ingredients like rice flour, sorghum flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, and xanthan gum. This flour can be substituted measure for measure in many recipes for similar results. Alternatively, you could purchase a 3-pound bag of Blue Diamond almond flour, which works well in recipes featuring eggs as a binding ingredient. For example, one of our favorite ways to use almond flour is in tarta de Santiago, an authentic Spanish dessert that requires several eggs, sugar, and either almond flour or ground almonds.
Baby food
If you have a baby or toddler at home, then you already know that their finicky taste buds can result in more wasted food than you would care to admit. Buying pouches and jars of puree can become unbelievably expensive, especially if you are spending your hard-earned money at a regular grocery store. Stocking up at Sam's Club can be a much more economical choice, and the variety packs available there will help ensure that your little one is exposed to multiple flavors and textures as their palette expands.
Member's Mark has not yet entered the playing field when it comes to dedicated baby food, but several well-known brands like GoGo SqueeZ, HappyBaby, and Gerber sell their products at Sam's Club. HappyBaby, for instance, offers boxes containing six easily transportable pouches of the apples, blueberries, and oats flavor, as well as six pouches of the bananas, raspberries, and oats flavor. Meanwhile, Gerber offers puree in cups, with flavors ranging from green bean to carrot. Don't forget to add either HappyBaby or Gerber teething wafers to your cart, too; they might just save the day when a new pearly white is breaking through your tiny tot's gums.
Snack bars
It's not often that you'll find a Clif bar sold for $1 apiece, but Sam's Club is one such place where you can purchase them at an extremely affordable price. True, you won't be getting to take your pick from the brand's impressive lineup of flavors. However, if you can settle for crunchy peanut butter and chocolate chip, you'll be more than satisfied with this steal of a deal. Clif Builders protein bars, which are plant-based and contain an impressive 20 grams of protein per bar, are likewise available at roughly $1 per bar. And if you are shopping for children, keep your eyes peeled for Clif Kid ZBars.
Other snack bar brands that you can find on Sam's Club shelves include MadeGood, Nature Valley, and Quaker. Some of these brands are old favorites that you may have eaten as a kid, while others are newcomers that cater to specific modern health interests. For instance, you'll find Perfect Bars minis in the refrigerated section because they don't contain any chemical preservatives, a choice that is in line with the brand's inclusion of ingredients like kelp, tomato, and alfalfa powder. Meanwhile, a MadeGood bar can be a superb allergy-friendly snack to pack in your kid's lunchbox since it is free of the top nine allergens in the United States. In short, whether you are looking for a soft snack bar or a crunchy one, and whether you want something lower in sugar or a sweet treat, you'll find suitable options at Sam's Club.
Cooking oil
The amount of press that has been conducted on the relative benefits of different kinds of oil is astounding. The uproar about seed oils and the fascination with alternatives like ghee — however well-founded or misguided they may be — just go to show that many of us are interested in experimenting with different types of oil. Ultimately, you'll want to have a few varieties on hand because each oil serves a unique purpose.
Thankfully, Sam's Club carries a wide range of cooking oils, including ghee, corn oil, and shortening. What's more, these oils are offered in bulk at a great price, reducing the number of trips to the grocery store you'll have to make and helping you feel less of a need to be stingy while pouring.
In addition to pourable oil, Member's Mark sells a sprayable olive oil that is highly rated and competitively priced. Online reviews indicate that each can dispenses just the right amount of oil so that your food will neither stick to the pan nor become too greasy. You can also find sprayable avocado oil from Chosen Foods. If you're old school, Pam cooking spray, which uses a canola oil blend, is also an option.
Liquid sweeteners
If you bake cookies, brownies, cupcakes, or any other sweet treat at home regularly, you likely go through maple syrup, agave syrup, and/or honey more quickly than other folks. The same is true if you like to have a pancake breakfast every morning or if you always pour a generous dollop of honey into your tea. If you hate having to turn a bottle upside down and wait for the liquid to accumulate at the bottom when you unexpectedly run low, buying in bulk at Sam's Club can come in clutch.
We recommend stocking up on a few kinds of sweeteners because each one shines in different recipes. For instance, agave syrup gives cookies a lovely, chewy texture, while maple syrup is often the key to fabulous granola. To this end, Sam's Club carries plain versions of honey, maple syrup, and agave syrup. But they also offer variations like Mike's Hot Honey, which contains chili peppers and vinegar and can bring your marinades to a whole new level. Additionally, the bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup from Crown Maple Syrup can grant an extra layer of complexity to desserts and alcoholic beverages.
Cheese
When it comes to cheese at Sam's Club, you can get as fancy as Tillamook and Cabot or as economical as Kraft and Member's Mark. You'll find cheese in many forms, including blocks of hard cheese, tubs of soft cheese, individually packaged servings of cheese, and more. Cheese brands include the likes of Babybel, El Viajero, and Philadelphia. Taken together, you can accomplish almost any quest for cheese at Sam's Club, whether it's finding an option that will pack cleanly in your child's lunchbox or grocery shopping for taco night.
From cheddar to chevre and feta to Muenster, there are plenty of cheese varieties with which you can experiment in the kitchen. Just keep in mind the shelf life of the cheeses you are buying. Soft varieties like mozzarella do not stay fresh as long as hard varieties like parmesan, so you might not want to buy them in bulk.