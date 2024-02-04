11 Sandwiches From Popular Grocery Stores That Should Be On Your Radar

Whether you're someone who hates cooking or someone too busy to make a gourmet dinner every night, premade foods from the grocery store can often be a lifesaver for quick and easy meals after a long day's work. Many grocery stores offer prepackaged salads, ready-to-heat rice bowls, and freshly made sushi, sometimes in addition to having a hot bar with steaming proteins and side dishes where you can plate your own to-go dinner from their ready-made options — think fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and maybe even a soup of the day — and pay by the pound.

The simple sandwich is the perfect meal to get from the grocery store, though, since all supermarket chains have a deli counter that makes any cheese, protein, or topping you want between your bread easily accessible. A good sandwich can make the perfect meal when you have no time to make anything, you're just too tired to gather the ingredients yourself, or you're simply in the mood for something tasty and classic that goes well with a bag of chips. With selections based on social media reviews and trends, online reviews from verified shoppers, and taste-testing experience, this article will point you toward the grocery stores that have sandwiches you should definitely keep an eye out for the next time you're in need of an on-the-go meal.