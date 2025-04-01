The Must-Buy Caesar Salad Kit That's Perfect For Bacon Lovers

Taylor Farms has roots in central California, more specifically in the lush, agricultural valley known as America's Salad Bowl. Bruce Taylor, a third-generation farmer, founded the company in 1995 with a vision of becoming America's top choice for fresh salads — based on our ranking, it looks like his dream is coming to fruition. The farms encompass about 19,332 acres of land throughout California's Salinas Valley and Arizona, which is tended to by over 20,000 employees. Taylor Farms' chopped salad kits were instrumental to the company's success, accounting for a substantial portion of company growth over the last five years alone.

Taylor Farms makes three versions of its salad kits, two with chopped romaine lettuce and one with fuller leaves, though this doesn't help settle the debate of whether you should cut or tear the romaine for Caesar salad. Our writer ranked the bacon Caesar chopped kit as the best of the best, but they also ranked the Taylor Farms Caesar chopped kit as No. 9 and the Taylor Farms everyday Caesar salad kit as No. 11. Besides salad kits, Taylor Farms produces a variety of bagged salad blends and vegetable blends. There's even a line of vegetable-based kits made for sautéing and roasting and one air frying.

Taylor Farms Caesar salad kits are sold all over, from Target and Walmart to Sam's Club and Costco, so no need to travel anywhere exotic to find this top-ranked salad kit.