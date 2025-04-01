The Must-Buy Caesar Salad Kit That's Perfect For Bacon Lovers
While making Caesar salad from scratch can be satisfying, there's no denying that it's much faster and easier to buy a salad kit. All the ingredients you need are in perfect proportions right there in the packaging, no need to wander around the grocery store for a million other things — unless you're looking for the best store-bought Caesar salad dressings to elevate the meal. To save you some time, one of our writers at Tasting Table sat down to rank 18 store-bought Caesar salad kits, and the Taylor Farms bacon Caesar chopped kit is our choice for the best money can buy.
The bacon Caesar chopped kit is satisfying in every bite, with crunchy, rich bacon chunks complimenting the fresh, vibrant pieces of romaine lettuce. The salad also comes with Parmesan cheese shreds and garlic croutons that add the perfect smoky, earthy flavor touches. Though we understand that bacon and cheese is by no means a record-breaking achievement for a salad kit, in this case, it kind of feels that way. We would recommend this salad without a moment of hesitation. A savory, cheesy Caesar salad that requires little to no work? Count us in.
Taylor Farms doesn't mess around when it comes to Caesar salad kits
Taylor Farms has roots in central California, more specifically in the lush, agricultural valley known as America's Salad Bowl. Bruce Taylor, a third-generation farmer, founded the company in 1995 with a vision of becoming America's top choice for fresh salads — based on our ranking, it looks like his dream is coming to fruition. The farms encompass about 19,332 acres of land throughout California's Salinas Valley and Arizona, which is tended to by over 20,000 employees. Taylor Farms' chopped salad kits were instrumental to the company's success, accounting for a substantial portion of company growth over the last five years alone.
Taylor Farms makes three versions of its salad kits, two with chopped romaine lettuce and one with fuller leaves, though this doesn't help settle the debate of whether you should cut or tear the romaine for Caesar salad. Our writer ranked the bacon Caesar chopped kit as the best of the best, but they also ranked the Taylor Farms Caesar chopped kit as No. 9 and the Taylor Farms everyday Caesar salad kit as No. 11. Besides salad kits, Taylor Farms produces a variety of bagged salad blends and vegetable blends. There's even a line of vegetable-based kits made for sautéing and roasting and one air frying.
Taylor Farms Caesar salad kits are sold all over, from Target and Walmart to Sam's Club and Costco, so no need to travel anywhere exotic to find this top-ranked salad kit.