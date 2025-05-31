Look No Further Than Agave Syrup For Sweet And Chewy Cookies

If you're a lover of soft and chewy cookies, you're probably always looking for the exact secret ingredient to nail the perfect textural sweet spot, and agave syrup might be what you're looking for. Tinkering with lots of cookie recipes can be delicious but also be exhausting because, like so many baked goods, changing just one ingredient or one ratio can radically alter the finished result. Getting chewy cookies involves playing around a lot with moisture, because more liquid generally means a softer cookie. This gives you a lot, probably too many, options to choose from, with butter, oil, honey, brown sugar and more all being potential sources of chew. So we reached out to an expert: Jerrelle Guy, the author of "Black Girl Baking," which is a James Beard Award-nominated cookbook, and the creator of The Dinner Ritual, a newsletter exploring the intersection of cooking and spirituality. She told us that if you want chewy cookies, you want agave syrup.

Guy tells us, "Agave adds a delicate flavor and sweetness and makes cookies softer and sometimes a little chewy." She explains that alternatives like molasses can also work but will add a bolder flavor and make cookies more dense, while brown sugar "contributes flavor, structure, a little moisture and a slight chew." Compared to those, Guy says, "Agave syrup works great if you're trying to bake cookies that have a softer texture." And the flavor of agave syrup will add more sweetness than other alternatives like butter and vegetable oil.