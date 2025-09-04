17 Allergy-Friendly Back-To-School Snacks Your Kids Will Love

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are myriad reasons to send your kid to school with allergy-friendly snacks. The most obvious one is that your child might have an allergy themselves. But it's also worth thinking about the other kids at the lunch table. Indeed, the USDA estimates that one in every 13 children suffers from food allergies, which is why some schools have gone completely nut-free. While teachers may discourage children from swapping food with one another, it still happens underneath the table. After all, children are naturally curious and looking to indulge their taste buds. We therefore encourage you to pack your child's lunchbox with foods that are free of the "Big Nine" allergens: milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, shellfish, soybeans, wheat, and sesame.

This doesn't mean that your kid will need to give up everything delicious, however. In fact, this is far from the truth, especially now that so many allergy-friendly brands sell snacks geared toward children. Your kid can still get all the nutrients they need while munching on foods like crackers, fresh produce, and sunflower seed butter. In this article, we'll suggest a variety of allergy-friendly back-to-school snacks that are frequently a hit among children. Knowing that this is a busy time of year, we have included options for both packaged snacks and homemade recipes. These suggestions can all be packed in a lunchbox, but they make for great after-school snacks as well. Inevitably, every child's palate is different, so if one food is a hard no, shake it off and try another. More information on methodology can be found at the end of this article.