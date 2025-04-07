Give Your Roasted Chickpeas A Flavor Boost With One Staple Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Plant-based foodies and omnivores alike turn to canned chickpeas for an affordable high-protein food. To nearly double the protein factor and elevate your roasted beans with rich umami flavor, it's time to break out the nutritional yeast. If you've never tried it before, nutritional yeast is made from the same type of yeast used to make bread and brew beer. In rising bread, that saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast is alive; nooch gets heated, pasteurized, and dried, thereby deactivating the yeast. The seasoning's characteristic ultra-savory depth comes from glutamic acid, which is naturally released when the yeast becomes inactive.

To make this little powerhouse even more impressive, all it takes to cook with nutritional yeast is to sprinkle it over your go-to recipes. Nooch comes in airy flakes, not unlike the appearance of fish food, but with a cheesy, nutty, savory flavor that's fat-free, sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan. Nutritional yeast works best when incorporated with some sort of moisture or fat component, which functions as a binding agent.

To make it work for your chickpeas, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil will help those nooch flakes adhere to the surface of the beans. About one tablespoon of EVOO per can of drained chickpeas should do the trick. Simply add the chickpeas, olive oil, and nooch to a large mixing bowl and toss to coat, then roast until crispy.