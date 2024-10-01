The Best Way To Cook With Nutritional Yeast, For The Uninitiated

As nutritional yeast has become more popular over the years, the types of people who cook with it have expanded. What was once one of the core ingredients in a vegan cook's kitchen has now become mainstream, regardless of dietary preferences. To help anyone attempting to cook with nutritional yeast for the first time, we reached out to Nisha Vora, the New York Times best selling cookbook author of "Big Vegan Flavor."

Sometimes referred to as nooch, nutritional yeast looks like golden yellow fish flakes. It primarily acts as a flavor enhancer and a nutritional supplement. "Nutritional yeast naturally contains glutamic acid, which is essentially umami," Vora told Tasting Table. "So it's a great addition to so many plant-based dishes that need a savoriness boost."

The flavor of nutritional yeast is pretty unique, but most people describe it as being somewhat cheesy and nutty. But until you try it for yourself, flavor descriptions are likely to fall short of the real thing. Although it goes great over popcorn, we don't know anyone who eats nutritional yeast by itself. So go ahead: Cook something up and add nooch in to find out what the fuss is all about. Trust us, the flavors are quite bold; you'll be able to taste it. For recipe recommendations, Vora said, "Think creamy pastas and risottos, meaty lentil or bean dishes, in tofu breadings or marinades, 'cream' sauces or dressings, taco 'meat,' and so much more."